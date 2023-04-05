Google Pixel tablet to come with UWB connectivity, FCC listing suggests

Google’s upcoming Pixel tablet has been spotted on an FCC listing, revealing key a detail about the device. The listing has revealed that the tablet will have UWB (ultra-wideband) support- a technology that allows for high-precision location tracking.

UWB is a radio technology like WiFi and Bluetooth. The technology offers better positioning capabilities and secure radio frequency. The addition of UWB support in the new Pixel tablet is a significant development and is likely to expand its usage beyond car key functionality on Pixel phones. The FCC listing has also revealed that the Pixel tablet will support both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

The Pixel tablet was spotted on FCC listing with the model number GTU8P. The listing talks about an Android device made by Google with support for three connectivity standards-WiFi, UWB and Bluetooth.

Another listing from UL Solutions has confirmed that the device is indeed a tablet with other important details like fast charging support of up to 18W, and a charging dock that will offer 30W fast charging support to the device.

The exact release date for the Pixel tablet is yet to be confirmed by Google, but it is likely that the tablet could be launched on Google’s May 10 event. It is likely to compete with other high-end tablets in the market, including the iPad and the Galaxy Tab.

Google unveiled the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch at the Made by Google Event 2022. However, the Pixel tablet did not make it to the launch. The company has confirmed the tablet will arrive this year. The device will be built out of premium material and finishes, says the company. The tablet will be powered by Tensor G2 and can be paired with a Charging Speaker Dock. The company explains that this speaker dock will keep the device charged and make the tablet helpful 24/7.

“The Pixel Tablet is designed to seamlessly transition from a delightful part of your home to an entertainment device you can take anywhere – making it one of the most versatile and adaptable tablets ever,” says Google.