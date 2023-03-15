Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a get 5G support in India with March feature drop: DETAILS

Google has rolled out 5G support for all Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a users in India after months of testing with its latest March feature drop. 5G support on the said Pixel phones was expected to arrive in December itself, but then it was postponed to Q1, 2023.

Google is way behind virtually every major competitor in the market when it comes to 5G support rollout. Despite bringing a comprehensive portfolio of devices spanning multiple price points to the country, 5G support has eluded Google’s Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro so far which is to say users couldn’t make use of the fifth-gen connectivity standard on them even though all of them are 5G-ready out-of-the-box, technically.

The QPR beta 2 update had brought 5G support to limited testers but with the full stable rollout in place, all users can finally start to use Airtel and Jio 5G services on these Pixel devices in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off 5G rollout in India on October 1, 2022 during the India Mobile World Congress. Major telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio started rolling out 5G for users in select cities, following the announcement. Others like Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL are expected to follow suit, soon enough. An interesting thing to note about every 5G device sold in India is that OEMs like Google have to enable support on devices through update which is usually done after thorough testing.

Naturally, there are more features, too, to talk about in the March feature drop but specifically for Indian users, 5G support is without a doubt the biggest update. Google’s March feature drop brings, among other things, the ability to enable two eSIMs at the same time on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as faster Night Sight, Google’s marketing speak for night mode.