Google is bringing multisearch to India; will allow users to search information using images, text simultaneously

A multi search feature is being introduced by Google in India which will allow users to search via both texts and images. In the Google for India 2022 event on Monday it was mentioned that it will be provided in English and later Hindi language will be added as well. It was first announced back in April and was made available to US-based users in the month of October. This feature is going to offer users search options that can show the photo of a clothing pattern and on typing the word dress with it, dresses with that pattern will show up in the search box.

It was also mentioned that users will be able to search within YouTube videos. Google Search app will allow the users to type after clicking on the “Search in the video”. A phase can be entered and the results will reflect similar videos. Improvement on speech detection for different languages and mixed languages like Hinglish will also be added. Earlier it was not possible and incorrect search results or search improvements were shown on the screens.

Other than this, Google also allows users to look at search pages in both English and Hindi languages. But now it has been extended and Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and Bengali are added to the list and will be available from next year onwards. It will be available through Google app on iOS and it will be added to Android later.

Other than these new advancements, Google also aims to invest in women-led startups at an early stage via its Rs 75,000 crore India Digitisation Fund. The company has bought a 7.73 percent stake of Jio and a 1.2 percent stake in Bharti Airtel. Other projects related to artificial intelligence, online learning and so on were also announced by the company.

