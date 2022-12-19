Google for India 2022: Top 5 things that CEO Sundar Pichai said at the event

Google is holding its annual Google for India event 2022 today, December 19, in New Delhi. The event is joined by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

It is the eighth edition of Google for India event wherein the company will announce AI-based solutions, initiatives and new partnerships with Indian brands to fuel India’s economy. The event kickstarted with Google’s head of India Sanjay Gupta, talking about the Google’s India Digitization Fund 2020 and company’s plan to support women-led business through investments. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talked about AI and how country is going to use the technology across different areas. He also mentioned Telecom bill, Data protection bill and Digital India bill.

The event concluded with Pichai talking about AI. Here are 5 top things that Google boss Sundar Pichai said at the event:

— “We(Google) are working on one powerful AI model which can bring information across 1000 languages.”

— “Praising the country’s UPI payment system, Pichai said; “We built Google Pay on UPI’s stack and now we are bringing it to the other countries around the world.”

— Responding to the question on what Google thinks about India’s tech regulation, Pichai said- “Tech needs responsible regulation. I think it’s important for countries to think how best safeguard its citizens be it privacy, security, and so I think it’s an important face” adding that India has a leadership role to play here given the scale and technology leadership it will have. He also said that “it is important to have an innovative framework so that the companies can innovate on top of certainty within the legal framework.”

— “India will become a big export economy and benefit from the open and connected internet.”

— On being asked to give one advice to new entrants in the tech space, Pichai said “Tech is much broader than just programming and engineering alone. He said to make tech work at scale, it is important to think tech holistically. It will help create opportunities for others too.

