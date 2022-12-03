Google announces the best Android apps and games of 2022 in India: Check full list here  

The widely used search engine- Google has come out with this years’ Google Play’s Best of 2022 in India. The company made the announcement on Thursday to facilitate app and game developers.

Shopsy shopping app by Flipkart was awarded with Users’ Choice App of 2022 and Best Everyday Essential . It is an e-commerce application wherein 0 percent commission is charged from the sellers. It also helps anybody on social media to resell their products featured in the online marketplace and earn a commission through it. A wide array of products can be enlisted on the platform that can include fashion, mobile, beauty, accessories and footwear.

Adarsh Menon – Senior Vice President, Shopsy said “We are thrilled to have received the Google Play Best of 2022 Users’ Choice Award. We are pleased to see that users from all over the country voted for us and we are on track to maximize the reach and accessibility of value-based products for our consumers.”

Questt: Navigator for Learning by editors was on the best app list app of India. This application makes use of Artificial Intelligence in order to recognize academic needs when provided with personalized learning paths and then converts learning into a gaming experience.

Akhil Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Questt “The award by Google Play is a testimony of all the user love we have received and pushes us harder to create a world where learning will be fun, personalized, and engaging.

Khyaal won the best app for good. It is an application for senior citizens. It offers access to prepaid cards, discounts on products, events and more for senior users.

Hemanshu Jain, Founder and CEO of Khyaal said “The award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our amazing team that is committed towards making a difference and the love that seniors all over the country have shown us in this journey.”

BabyG won Best Hidden Gems in India. It is a baby development tracker which allows parents to look into their kid’s milestones, activities and show recipes, stories and more according to their wish.

Birma Ram, Founder and CEO of BabyG said “We are incredibly humbled that Google Play chose BabyG for the Best of 2022 awards. We are fortunate to receive love from 200K+ parents across different countries in a short time. Building a universal app that can be easily adapted to other cultures is vital to our mission.”

Honorable mention in Best Ongoing Games India was given to Ludo King which is a game that was released in 2016 and has various themes and levels for user engagement.

Vikash Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Gametion Technologies “Ludo King started out with a humble beginning and with Google Play continued support has risen to one of the top downloaded games on the Android platform with 800 million downloads.”

Real Cricket 20 won Honorable mention in Best Ongoing Games India.

Anuj Mankar, CEO of Nautilus Mobile said “It’s heartening to see Real Cricket chart new heights every year, emerging as one of the most popular games from India today.”

