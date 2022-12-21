Google adds options to buy or deny kids’ purchases

Google has announced Purchase Requests- its new purchase system which lets parents take control of their kids’ purchases. The company has updated its support page with new purchase options listed on the page.

“If you’re the family manager in the family group, you can choose purchase approval settings for any member of your family. If you’re a parent in the family group, you can choose the purchase approval settings for family members whose accounts are managed with Family Link,” the company states on its page.

To set up the approval settings, go to this link. Select your child. Select Controls> Content restrictions>Google Play> Purchase & download approvals. Choose the type of purchase approval that you want to give.

Google gives you the control to approve or deny requests for content from Google Play. When a purchase is completed through Google Play’s billing system, the family manager gets an email receipt. You can manage approvals for recommended apps you download in Google Kids Space separately in the Google Kids Space settings.

Google recently held its eighth edition of Google for India event in New Delhi. The event focussed on AI-focussed initiatives in real life scenarios. Positioning Indian languages support on the Internet as the next big unlock for India’s digital transformation journey, Google announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (Project Vaani), to capture diverse Indian dialects for building better AI language models. This collaboration is aimed at collecting and transcribing open source speech data from across all of India’s 773 districts, making it available through the Government of India’s Bhashini project in the future.

Google has also set a goal to build a single, unified model, capable of handling over 100 Indian languages across both speech and text, paving the way for a more inclusive experience for many more Indian language speakers. Google also announced a state-of-the-art AI and machine learning model that can identify and highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions.

