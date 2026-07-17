India’s recent export growth does not depend solely on higher value realisation due to elevated commodity prices particularly of crude oil, aluminium and copper since the onset of the war in West Asia. Around 72 product categories out of 100 for which quantity data is available showed robust growth in export volumes in April-May.

In April-May, India’s exports stood at $78.6 billion across a total of 168 product categories. Quantity can be determined and tracked for 100 of these categories. Of these 100 products, volume by weight is recorded in 92 categories and in the remaining 8, quantities are measured by the number of units.

Volume growth was seen in 72 product categories which account for 32% of total exports, according to a commerce ministry analysis. Within these 72 categories, both value and volume growth occurred in 58, accounting for 27.5% of total exports during the period.

Export value of the 92 products was $41.2 billion in April-May, while for the remaining 8 products it was $3.4 billion. Around $33.9 billion worth of exports came from 68 product categories where quantity data is unavailable. The increase in crude prices, however, did help petroleum exports which increased 44.6% to $18.1 billion.

The product categories driving volume and value growth are engineering goods like aluminium and aluminium products, iron ore and iron and steel products. Among agricultural products, value and volume growth was seen in non-basmati rice, other cereals, wheat and pulses. Other high growth sectors include drug formulations, biologicals, organic chemicals and steel products.

In 2025-26, 168 product categories enabled exports of $441.7 billion. Quantity data is available for 104 of these product categories. Of the 104 categories, 68 grew in both value and volume. These accounted for 30% of India’s exports during the year.

Products showing volume and value growth in 2025-26 included motor vehicles, passenger cars, two- and three-wheelers, and lead and lead-based products. In agriculture value and volume growth was seen in coffee, tea, fruits, vegetables and other cereals.

Other products in the category are drug formulations, biologicals, bulk drugs, drug intermediaries and processed minerals.