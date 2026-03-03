India’s artificial intelligence industry is witnessing rapid growth, with startups building solutions not just for domestic markets but for global customers as well. From large language models trained in Indian languages to AI tools for marketing, video creation and enterprise automation, the ecosystem is expanding across sectors.

According to the Inc42 and Google report, several indian companies are emerging as leaders in funding, innovation and real-world deployment.

Since there are a lot of AI startups we have in this article mentioned the top 10 ones below;

Observe.AI is among the most well-funded AI startups founded by Indian entrepreneurs. It develops conversational intelligence software for contact centres. Its platform analyses customer calls using AI to improve agent performance, automate quality checks and increase overall efficiency in customer support operations.

Pixis offers a codeless AI infrastructure platform designed for marketing teams. The company helps brands automate and optimise their digital advertising campaigns. Its tools use data-driven insights to improve targeting and campaign performance without requiring advanced technical skills.

Krutrim, founded by Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, is focused on building India-centric AI models. It is developing large language models and an AI computing stack tailored for Indian languages and local applications, aiming to strengthen the country’s AI infrastructure.

Sarvam AI is working on generative AI solutions built specifically for Indian users. The startup is creating language models that can power chatbots, enterprise tools and government digital platforms in multiple Indian languages.

InVideo provides an AI-powered platform that allows users to create videos from text prompts. It targets content creators, marketers and small businesses looking for quick and affordable video production tools.

Avaamo builds conversational AI platforms for enterprises. Its virtual assistants and chatbots help automate customer support, HR processes and internal business workflows.

Senseforth.ai develops AI chatbots and automation solutions for banks, retail firms and e-commerce companies. Its systems manage customer interactions efficiently at scale.

Spyne uses AI to generate high-quality product images and videos automatically. It is widely used in automotive and online retail sectors where visual content is critical.

Murf AI specialises in AI-generated voiceovers. Its platform enables users to create realistic audio for videos, ads and presentations without professional recording setups.

Lastly, QpiAI operates in the deeptech segment, combining artificial intelligence with quantum computing research to develop advanced solutions for industries like finance and logistics.

India’s AI ecosystem is moving beyond

Together, these startups reflect how India’s AI ecosystem is moving beyond early experimentation toward scalable, revenue-generating products. As funding continues and demand for automation grows, these companies are likely to play a major role in shaping the next phase of India’s digital economy.