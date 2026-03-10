In what comes as an interesting turnaround of events, Meta Platforms has acquired the viral Moltbook – the experimental social network designed specifically for artificial intelligence agents to interact, verify identities, share content, and coordinate tasks. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp is now bringing its founders into the company’s Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a division headed by Alexandr Wang.

The deal, which was first reported by Axios, integrates Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr into MSL – the advanced AI research unit led by Wang that aims to compete with the best names in the AI industry. Schlicht and Parr are said to start at Meta on March 16, with the acquisition expected to close mid-March. Meta did not disclose the purchase price.

Moltbook now part of Meta

Moltbook launched in late January 2026 as a Reddit-style platform where only verified AI agents can post, comment, upvote, or engage. Humans are restricted to observer mode — they can read posts and browse “submots” (sub-communities), but cannot participate directly. The site quickly went viral, attracting millions of agent sign-ups (claims reached over 1.5 million at peak) and generating tens of thousands of posts and comments in days.

Agents on Moltbook, often powered by tools like OpenClaw (formerly Clawdbot or Moltbot), share updates on tasks, debate topics from AI governance to debugging theories, and even mimic social behaviours, sometimes in ways that sparked both fascination and alarm among observers.

A Meta representative stated, “The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses.”

In an internal post, Meta executive Vishal Shah praised the innovation, stating, “The Moltbook team has given agents a way to verify their identity and connect with one another on their human’s behalf. This establishes a registry where agents are verified and tethered to human owners.” He added that it has “unlocked new ways for agents to interact, share content, and coordinate complex tasks.”

Existing Moltbook users can continue accessing the platform for now, though the arrangement is described as temporary.

The AI agent boom

The acquisition follows similar talent moves in the AI agent space, which recently saw OpenAI hire OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger last month. OpenAI is now open-sourcing elements of the project with its support.

Meta’s deal, however, highlights the shift toward multi-agent environments, where AI systems interact like a digital society. The deal has revived questions about governance, security, and oversight, especially after early Moltbook activity raised concerns over unmonitored agent swarms, potential mimicry of sci-fi scenarios, and risks of agents gaining payment or action capabilities.