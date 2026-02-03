CMF recently launched the CMF Headphone Pro in India, stepping into the over-ear headphone space for the first time. It stands out with a modular build, tactile physical buttons, and impressive long-lasting battery performance.

The CMF Headphone Pro launched at a price Rs. 6,999 aims to bring premium features like active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio, and long battery life to an affordable over-ear headphones segment. After spending quality time with these, I walked away impressed by how much they offer at this price point with no major deal-breaking few compromises are noticeable.

Design and Comfort

Right out of the box, the CMF Headphone Pro has a clean, modern over-ear design that’s both comfortable and practical. It doesn’t feel heavy, and the earcups sit softly around the ears, making it easy to wear them for extended listening sessions without strain. The headband and ear cushion feel cushy enough for daily use, though the overall build leans more functional than premium.

I also liked the swappable ear cushions and the fact that the headphones are available in several colourways, including Light Grey, Dark Grey, and Light Green, letting users pick a style that matches their tastes.

Sound Quality

In terms of audio, the CMF Headphone Pro delivers a balanced and enjoyable experience. The 40mm dynamic drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms produce a punchy low end and clear mids, making these headphones great for a range of music genres from pop to rock and even podcasts.

Vocals come through naturally and the treble remains smooth without becoming piercing. I found them particularly engaging for streaming movies and shows, where dialogues and soundtracks felt well separated and detailed. The headphones don’t push bass as hard as some dedicated bass-boost models, but the soundstage is wide and easy to listen to for long stretches.

Active Noise Cancellation and Features

One of the standout features here is the adaptive hybrid ANC, which is capable of reducing ambient noise significantly a useful trait when travelling or working in busy environments.

Unlike touch-based controls on many headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro uses physical controls such as a roller dial for volume and playback, plus an Energy Slider that lets you adjust bass and treble on the fly. I found these tactile controls intuitive and satisfying to use, especially when compared to touch panels that sometimes misread taps.

There’s also support for Hi-Res audio and LDAC codec, ensuring better wireless sound quality for compatible devices, and a companion app that lets you fine-tune sound profiles or apply Spatial Audio modes like Cinema and Concert.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is absolutely one of the CMF Headphone Pro’s biggest strengths. With up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge (or around 50 hours with ANC enabled), these headphones easily outlast many competitors in this class.

In my own testing, I rarely found myself reaching for the charger — even after heavy-use days filled with music, podcasts, and long listening sessions. The headphones also support fast charging via USB-C; a short five-minute charge gave me several hours of listening time, which is super convenient when I’m in a rush.

Conclusion

Overall, the CMF Headphone Pro impresses with its balanced sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and effective ANC — all backed by intuitive physical controls and useful audio features like Hi-Res and Spatial Audio. While they don’t have the ultra-premium build of higher-end models, their comfort, feature set, and endurance make them a compelling choice for everyday listening, commuting, and media consumption. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly over-ear headphone that punches above its weight, this pair is definitely worth considering