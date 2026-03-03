Ryze, founder Ira Bodnar, has accused Anthropic’s Claude AI of killing her Startup. Ryze, which is a San Francisco-based startup with the core product of a tool designed to manage Google and Meta Ads. Ira, in a post on ‘X’, mentioned how Anthropic developed Claude AI along with another AI company, Manus, which rolled out new features competing directly with Ira’s startup.

This incident of AI companies developing products and features that directly compete with small software companies is not a one-off incident. Additionally, this has reignited the debate of “SaaSapocalypse”.

The Saas(Software as a Service) industry worldwide is proceeding towards a consolidation due to the arrival of artificial intelligence. This also means the upending of long-standing business models.

https://t.co/wQh3RL5Fx3 — Ira Bodnar (@irabukht) February 23, 2026

What is SaaSapocalypse?

SaaSapocalypse is a term used to refer to a shift where AI companies start replacing software companies. Since the rise of AI, chatbots have now added additional features and functionalities that Software companies do for their bread and butter. It is slowly making the Software-as-a Service industry redundant. The drastic shift points towards reduced dependence on traditional SaaS platforms used for customer management and workflow automation.

What did Ira post about Claude killing her Startup Ryze?

In a detailed article on X, Bodnar explained that Ryze had gained several hundred paying clients in just two months and maintained a 70% deal close rate. However, following the update to Claude, Ryze’s close rate plummeted from 70% to 20%, as the AI’s native automation made Ryze’s specialised category redundant.

She wrote, “I woke up today, and Claude killed my startup. We got several hundred paying clients in 2 months, and it was growing like crazy. One Claude/Manus feature and our close rate dropped from 70% to 20%. Claude just made our entire product category obsolete.”

“We built an AI agent that automates ad management for you. Like, you can give it access to all your Google and Meta accounts, and it will manage them for you. Pretty cool. Customers loved it. Claude and Manus both released connectors for Meta Ads. Claude still can’t make changes in ad accounts — it can only do analysis, and it has no access to Google Ads. But give it a few months, and it will. So building here feels pointless,” she added.

Did Ryze prepare for the AI wave?

Anticipating this shift of AI companies eventually competing directly with Software companies, Ira Bodnar and her team began pivoting Ryze weeks ago. The company now focuses on building complex AI workflows for large advertising agencies that manage hundreds of accounts with minimal staff. Ira Bodnar remains optimistic, suggesting that while AI makes building products easier, human “taste” and distribution strategy are the new competitive moats.

“Our current business will be fine anyway. We knew what was coming and started actively pivoting a few weeks ago,” she said. She also raised concerns about social media, predicting that most content platforms will soon be dominated by artificial activity. She estimates that nearly 98% of videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram could soon be AI-generated and artificially boosted. According to her, success will depend less on creativity and more on understanding algorithms and scaling content volume.