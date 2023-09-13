Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 unveiled at Apple “Wonderlust” event; here’s how much they will cost in India

Apple today expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the addition of two new Apple Watches – the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. Both the smartwatches feature an all-new “Double Tap” feature which lets you control the basic functionalities using gestures and run watchOS 10 out-of-the-box.

We’ll help you decide which one you should go for if you are confused about getting one. Take note that, the entry-level Watch SE comes at Rs 29,900.

Apple Watch Ultra is now available to order.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s flagship Watch just got better. It houses the new S9 processor. The watch’s display is remarkably bright, at 3000 nits, surpassing its predecessor by 50 per cent. It shares features similar to the mid-ranger Watch Series 9 like double tap, or simple gestures like tapping, swiping, wrist raising, and cover to mute. There’s also a new night mode which uses an ambient light sensor to automatically turn on the mode.

Apple Watch Series 9 is now available to order.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is said to be more powerful than its predecessor. It also gets a new double-tap gesture, and on-device Siri access to health data. It is powered by S9 SiP and boasts an 18-hour battery life. Apple claims to have incorporated recycled materials like aluminium, gold, tin, copper, and cobalt in the Series 9, making it their inaugural carbon-neutral product.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9: Availability, Price

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, and the bigger variant Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes at Rs 89,9000. Both are available to order now, with available in stores starting Sept. 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two size variants and five colours to choose from – Pink, Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and PRODUCT(RED). The stainless-steel model is available in Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

Apple Watch Ultra comes in single 49mm variant and there are three bands to choose from – Alpine Loop (Blue, Indigo, Olive), Trail Loop (Orange/Beige, Green/Grey, Blue/Black), and Ocean Band (Blue, Orange).

