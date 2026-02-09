Apple has rolled out its Valentine’s Day Sale in India. It’s the season of love and so, Apple has decided to roll out a Valentine’s Day Sale in India. The Cupertino based tech giant is offering across all of its product portfolio which includes MacBooks, iPhones, iPad’s, wearables, and audio accessories. The Valentine Days Sale is now live on Apple India’s official website.

During the Valentine day Sale Apple will be offering bank-related cashback and credit card discounts. Instead of offering direct price cuts on devices which the company always does during sales on it’s website.

How will bank discounts work?

The offers are being given to cards from ICICI, Axis and American Express. Once an eligible card is applied during checkout, the cashback is deducted immediately, reducing the effective price of the product.

Apart from the discount itself, the rest of the buying experience remains unchanged. Delivery estimates, pickup options, and payment steps follow Apple’s usual process.

MacBook Discounts

MacBooks see some of the biggest savings during the Valentine’s Day sale, with cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on select models.

The MacBook Air M4, originally priced at Rs. 99,900 for the 13-inch variant, is available at an effective price of Rs. 89,900 once the eligible cashback is applied. Similar Rs. 10,000 cashback offers are also available on select MacBook Pro models through Apple’s official store.

With the discount applied, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip drops from Rs. 1,69,900 to Rs. 1,59,900. The larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip effectively comes down to Rs. 2,39,900 instead of Rs. 2,49,900.

iPhone Discounts

Apple is also offering Bank Cashback on the iPhone lineup during the sale. The iPhone 17 Pro series gets an instant Rs. 5,000 cashback on the official website, bringing the iPhone 17 pro’s price down to Rs. 1,24,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max to Rs. 1,49,900.

The iPhone 17 Air will also be available at an effective price of Rs. 1,14,900 during this sale. Even the standard iPhone 17 Base model buyers will recieve an instant cashback of upto Rs. 5,000, this will lower it’s price to Rs. 77,900.

Wearables Discounts

Apple’s Valentine’s Day sale also includes smaller but useful savings on wearables, audio products, and tablets. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a Rs. 4,000 bank discount, while the Apple Watch SE 3 gets Rs. 2,000 off.