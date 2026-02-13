Epstein Files, which are the documents released by the US Department of Justice, keep on spilling out names of powerful personalities. In the recently released documents and emails made public are Big names from the Tech industry like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Jeffrey had meetings with Tech Leaders after being convicted?

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had meetings and dinners with influential people from the Tech Industry. According to the New York Times report, Jeffrey Epstein had access to venture capital funds and the executives leading them as well. This helped him become an early investor in the cryptocurrency startup Coinbase in 2014, years after his conviction.

Additionally, the report states that Jeffrey Epstein had access to these aforementioned executives well after he was convicted. He was convicted in 2008 for Prostitution in Florida, where he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

Since Jeffrey Epstein had a number of Tech leaders at his Fingerprints. In this article,e we will delve into five of the most well-known leaders whose names appeared in the E-mails and documents made public. We have explicitly mentioned how many times have their names appeared with proper context.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO has a total of around 280 references in the Epstein Files. Additionally, according to a Mashable report in the year 2015, an assistant to Epstein sent a message to Zuckerberg’s email address, noting that the Facebook founder had recently spoken to Epstein at a dinner party hosted by Hoffman and Thiel.

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has appeared in the files for a total of 1086 times. Moreover, a number of references to his name are from bulletins or news aggregators that Epstein’s email account received, even as recently as last year. Musk is also referred to in passing as a potential event attendee or briefly as a subject of conversation.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is also among the ones to appear in the Epstein Files. He has appeared in the files around 194 times. In 2016, Epstein received a text message from director Woody Allen, who declared, “I think Jeff Bezos is my idol.” Epstein replies, “I was with him yesterday”. Jeff Bezos is also mentioned as one of the guests of the dinner party hosted by Epstein in 2011, which was attended by Elon Musk.

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook appears in the files around 152 times. Although Tim Cook appears in the files because news articles or briefings mention his name in relation to Apple. The documents also contain email messages between Epstein and individuals working to arrange meetings with Cook.

Bill Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is among the most recurring tech leaders to appear in the Epstein Files. He has a total of 2,527 references. The Microsoft cofounder has admitted, with regret, to a friendly relationship with Epstein. In two July 2013 emails that Epstein sent to himself, he addresses the messages to Gates and describes a rupture in what he viewed as a close relationship.

Disclaimer

An appearance by a major tech executive in the files does not imply or indicate that they participated in illegal or criminal behaviour. The number of appearances can include duplicate documents and references.