South Korea imposed a record fine of 625 billion won ($409 million) on e-commerce giant Coupang after authorities found major failures in the company’s handling of customer information, reported Reuters. The penalty follows an investigation into a data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 33 million customers and uncovered illegal collection of user data.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC), South Korea’s privacy regulator, announced the fine on Thursday. It is the largest penalty ever imposed on a company under the country’s data protection laws, as per Reuters report.

The regulator said Coupang failed to put in place adequate security systems to protect customer information. Authorities also found that the company did not detect the breach within the 72-hour period required by law.

The fine amounts to about 1.4% of Coupang’s 2025 revenue of 45 trillion won, making it one of the most significant corporate privacy penalties in South Korea’s history, reported Reuters.

What caused the massive data breach?

According to the regulator, the breach did not result from a sophisticated cyberattack. Instead, authorities blamed weak security controls and poor internal systems, reported Reuters. “This accident occurred due to Coupang’s lack of safety measures and systems, not sophisticated hacking,” PIPC Chairperson Song Kyung-hee said during a briefing.

A government-led investigation earlier this year linked the breach to a former employee who was a Chinese national. Authorities said the individual stole a security key and used it to gain unauthorized access to customer accounts.

Investigators found that Coupang’s systems allowed access to sensitive customer information even after the employee had left the company. Regulators said the company’s security controls failed to block the unauthorized activity, reported reuters.

Song said hackers could easily gain access to customer information because of weaknesses in the firm’s security infrastructure. She added that the company failed to notice unusual traffic involving customer data until a customer inquiry alerted it to the problem.

The breach affected more than 33 million customers, making it one of the largest data security incidents in South Korea, reported Reuters.

Coupang generates most of its revenue from South Korea, where it operates one of the country’s largest e-commerce and delivery networks. The company offers rapid delivery of groceries, food, household goods and a wide range of consumer products.

What other violations did regulators find?

The investigation uncovered additional privacy violations beyond the data breach itself. The regulator said Coupang illegally collected information about the online activities of roughly 11 million users through its marketing program without obtaining proper consent, reported Reuters.

Authorities said the company gathered customer behavior data without securing the clear agreement required under South Korean privacy laws.

Song said the company’s business success relied heavily on customer data, but its privacy protections failed to keep pace with its rapid growth. “Coupang has grown its e-commerce service significantly based on vast customer data,” she said. “But the company did not have a system to protect and manage customer information despite its business scale,” she added.

Following the announcement, Coupang issued an apology to customers and the public. The company acknowledged concerns caused by last year’s data leak but expressed disappointment with parts of the regulator’s findings.

“We regret that our proactive measures to prevent secondary harm from last year’s data leak incident, as well as our explanations based on clear facts, were not sufficiently reflected” in the regulator’s decision, the company said.

Coupang is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and maintains close ties with the United States. The investigation became a point of discussion between Seoul and Washington during broader trade negotiations, reported Reuters. Some US officials and observers questioned whether South Korean regulators had treated the company too harshly.

South Korean authorities rejected those claims. Government officials repeatedly said the investigation focused solely on privacy and consumer protection issues and had no connection to trade negotiations or security matters.

Coupang remains one of South Korea’s most influential online retailers. According to Seoul-based IM Securities, the company controls about 40% of the country’s logistics services market, reported Reuters.