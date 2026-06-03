Apple has agreed to provide financial details related to its India operations to the country’s antitrust regulator, marking a significant step forward in a long-running investigation into the company’s App Store practices, reports Reuters.

The case has become one of Apple’s biggest regulatory challenges in India, a market that has grown increasingly important to the company as it expands iPhone manufacturing beyond China. Apple’s share of India’s smartphone market has climbed from around 2% five years ago to about 9% today, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Documents reviewed by Reuters show that Apple informed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month that it would submit its India-specific financial information. Such data is typically required by regulators when determining potential penalties.

During a hearing on May 21, Apple’s legal team requested what it described as a final extension until June 25 to submit the financial records. The CCI approved the request, according to the order.

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The development comes after a CCI investigation concluded in 2024 that Apple may have abused its dominant position in the market for apps distributed on iPhones. Apple has rejected the allegations and said it plans to challenge the findings.

For months, the company resisted sharing financial information, arguing that the proceedings should be put on hold while it contests India’s revised antitrust penalty framework. Apple has maintained that the new rules could allow regulators to calculate fines using a company’s global revenue rather than only its earnings in India, potentially exposing it to penalties running into billions of dollars.

The CCI has consistently rejected that argument, saying it initially sought only financial data related to Apple’s India business. Regulators have also accused the company of delaying the proceedings through separate legal challenges.

Last month, a judge urged Apple to cooperate with the investigation, adding pressure on the company to comply with the regulator’s requests.

The antitrust case against Apple dates back to 2021:

The antitrust case against Apple dates back to 2021 and was brought by several groups, including a non-profit organisation, Match Group—the parent company of Tinder—and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which represents a number of Indian startups.

Apple’s in-app payment system:

The complaint centers on concerns over Apple’s in-app payment system and other App Store policies. During a hearing on May 21, ADIF urged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to move the case forward without further delays.

Apple has also been directed to submit any objections to the findings of the investigation. According to the probe, Apple’s App Store functions as an “unavoidable trading partner” for app developers, who were not allowed to use third-party payment options for in-app purchases.

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The iPhone maker has pushed back against the allegations, arguing that it holds only a small share of India’s smartphone market, where devices powered by Google’s Android operating system dominate.

The case follows similar regulatory action against Google. In 2022, the CCI fined Google $113 million, accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position by requiring developers to use its in-app billing system. Google rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.