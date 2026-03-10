Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has warned that a possible blacklist from the United States Department of Defense could seriously damage its business. According to company executives, such a move could lead to billions of dollars in lost sales and harm the company’s reputation among customers and partners.

Dispute with the Pentagon

The issue started after a disagreement between Anthropic and the Pentagon over the use of AI technology. The government is reportedly considering putting the company on a blacklist, which would prevent many government agencies and defence contractors from working with it.

Anthropic has now taken legal action to stop this from happening. The company says the decision is unfair and could block it from important government-related projects.

The disagreement mainly concerns how Anthropic’s AI models can be used by the military. Its AI assistant, Claude (AI assistant), is designed with strict safety rules. The company has reportedly refused to remove some of these safeguards, especially for uses that could involve surveillance or autonomous weapons.

Anthropic says it is open to working with national security organisations but does not want its technology used in ways that go against its safety principles.

Billions of dollars at stake

Executives at Anthropic say the financial impact of the blacklist could be huge. The company estimates it could lose billions of dollars in revenue if the restrictions go ahead.

A large part of this risk comes from government contracts and defence-related work. If the Pentagon blocks the company, many deals connected to these projects could disappear.

The concern goes beyond government work. Large companies that use AI tools may also become cautious about partnering with Anthropic if it faces restrictions from the government. This could slow down new business deals and partnerships.

Risks for the AI Startup

Another major worry for the company is reputational damage. If the U.S. government labels Anthropic as a security risk, other organisations may hesitate to work with it.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former researchers from OpenAI. The startup has quickly become one of the leading players in the generative AI industry, competing with companies like Google and OpenAI.

Debate around AI

The legal battle could become an important moment for the AI industry. It raises questions about how governments should regulate artificial intelligence and how private companies should work with the military.

As the case continues in court, the decision could influence future rules for AI development and defence partnerships. For companies like Anthropic, the outcome could shape both their business opportunities and their role in the fast-growing AI sector.