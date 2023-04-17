Alert! Hackers are using legit looking apps to steal your personal data: Details

Cybercriminals have found a new way to ditch Google’s security measures and defile the Google Play Store with their malware-laden apps. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in its recent report has revealed that “malware or unwanted software installers” are being peddled on dark web marketplaces for prices ranging from $2,000 to $20,000. These programs allow cyber attackers to defile a legitimate app with malware to circumvent Google Play Store’s review process.

The key findings of Kaspersky reveal that the price of these malware laden apps range between $2,000 and $20,000 and a large percentage of attackers do these negotiations through personal messaging platforms such as Telegram. Also, Cybercriminals accept three main kinds of payment- a percentage of the final profit, subscription or rent, and one-time payment.

These malwares are injected into legitimate apps like cryptocurrency trackers, financial apps, QR-code scanners and even dating apps by the hackers to reach the target mobile device. “Cybercriminals offer to launch Google ads to attract more people to download malicious and unwanted apps. The cost of ads depends on the target country. Ads for users from the USA and Australia cost the most – up to about $1 (US),” notes the report.

Cybercriminals are everyday coming up with new ways to get inside people’s personal data and extort money for the stolen data. There’s a new report, on almost every second day informing us about a cyberattack incident.

India last year saw one of the most serious cyber attacks wherein 5 out of 100 physical and virtual servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were corrupted by cyberattack. The origin of the attack was suspected to be in China. The attack on AIIMS started with users unable to find their access to AIIMS’ key application for managing health records and appointments of the patients.