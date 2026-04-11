If you assumed that James Bond and Hamza Ali Mazari (from Dhurandhar) were unaffected by the effects of spying, think again. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced that it is planning to integrate AI-powered “co-workers” into its analytic platforms to assist human analysts in processing intelligence gathered from spies – a move that could transform the field of espionage work. It also raises questions about the future of traditional spying roles.

In a significant announcement, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis revealed that the agency will build a classified version of generative AI across its systems to help with routine but critical tasks. These AI tools will draft key judgments, test analytical conclusions, identify trends in vast datasets, and support the creation of holistic assessments for policymakers.

AI to speed up analysis of human intelligence

The CIA’s new AI initiative focuses on speeding up the evaluation of foreign nations’ plans, capabilities, and intentions based on intelligence collected by human sources. Ellis highlighted that AI will act as a helpful colleague rather than a replacement.

Hence, your usual spy isn’t going away, unlike Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

“Within the next couple of years, we will have AI co-workers built into all of the agency’s analytic platforms — a kind of classified generative AI,” Ellis stated. The agency has already produced its first autonomous intelligence report using AI and has tested approximately 300 AI projects in the past year, including tools for processing large datasets and real-time language translation.

This push comes as the United States seeks to maintain a technological edge over competitors, particularly China – which Ellis noted is now close to parity in AI innovation. AI is also being actively used in military contexts, such as the ongoing conflict with Iran, where it helps process massive volumes of data in seconds to enable faster decision-making.

Human spies remain in the final decision-making role

Despite the growing role of AI in the spying business, the CIA has made it clear that human oversight will not be compromised. Final assessments and high-stakes decisions will continue to rest with human analysts and officers.

Ellis also clarified the agency’s determination to control its own AI capabilities: “We will not let private companies dictate how and when the CIA will make lawful use of their technologies.”

The move highlights the US government’s aim to bypass resistance from private AI firms. The US government has already blacklisted Anthropic over concerns related to potential misuse in lethal operations and mass surveillance, thus pushing the CIA to develop more independent, classified AI systems.