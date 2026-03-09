The global technology industry is seeing multiple rounds of layoffs as companies invest more in automated artificial intelligence systems. In the first few months of 2026, more than 35,000 tech employees have lost their jobs across nearly 50 companies, according to layoff tracking data from Layoffs.fyi.

These layoffs show that many tech companies are changing their priorities. Businesses are now investing heavily in AI development, automation, and cost-cutting measures. While the tech industry has always been known for growth and innovation, the rise of AI is also changing how companies organize their workforce.

Big Tech companies announcing layoffs

Several large technology companies have already reduced their workforce this year. Companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta are among the biggest names that have announced layoffs.

Meta: In January, the company behind Facebook laid off around 10% of the employees in its Reality Labs division who work on products including the metaverse, as the company shifts priorities to build next-generation artificial intelligence. The segment had around 15,000 employees prior to the job cut, the New York Times reported.

Oracle: The cloud software firm is preparing to lay off thousands of employees across several divisions, according to a Bloomberg report. The job cuts may begin as soon as this month. The move is reportedly a part of efforts to manage a cash crunch linked to Oracle’s massive spending on AI data centers.

Amazon: The US online retail and cloud computing giant laid off 16,000 corporate employees in January as part of efforts to streamline operations amid growing competition in AI. This was its second mass layoff since October 2025.



Many of these companies are restructuring their operations as they invest more money in artificial intelligence. In some cases, job cuts are being made to reduce costs and redirect resources toward AI tools, infrastructure, and advanced computing systems. This shows how important artificial intelligence has become for the future plans of major technology companies.



What does the future of tech jobs look like?

These layoffs suggest that the technology industry is entering a new phase where AI and automation play a major role in business operations.

Companies are still investing heavily in new technologies, but they are also rethinking the size and structure of their workforce.

For people working in the tech industry, this shift means that learning AI-related skills and adapting to new technologies will become increasingly important in the coming years.