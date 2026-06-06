Staying Alive

Ramani Atkuri

Pan Macmillan

Pp 296, Rs 499

Examining entrenched inequity at the intersection of caste, class, gender and geography, the book gives voice to those abandoned by the system — the migrant worker for whom TB is a death sentence; the farmer who can’t access anti-venom for a snake bite; the rural mother for whom childbirth is a gamble; and many others. Staying Alive challenges us to envision a nation where the right to health is not a luxury for the few but the right of every citizen, regardless of where they live.

ALSO READ Book review of Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

The Trees of My Country

TR Shankar Raman

Aleph Book Company

Pp 304, Rs 1,499

Trees are great storytellers and living historians of place. By paying attention to trees, you can begin to hear the stories they tell, the histories they document, and the places they describe. They shape their surroundings even as they themselves are shaped by their environment. The Trees of My Country is a celebration of the trees of India — from the mundane to the magnificent —through evocative word portraits and beautiful botanical art.

Simple Thinking

Mukesh Sud

Penguin Random House

Pp 224, Rs 399

Drawing from psychology, sociology, medicine, management and real-world human behaviour, the book explores how some of life’s most difficult challenges can often be solved not through greater complexity, but by breaking problems down into smaller, more manageable parts. Unlike conventional business or self-help titles, Simple Thinking adopts an accessible, story-driven approach.

Anger

Narayani Ganesh

Aleph Book Company

Pp 200, Rs 600

Anger is one of the most powerful emotions experienced by humankind. What may erupt in a moment of frustration could have simmered quietly within us for years, only to explode with consequences that can change lives. In Anger: Why We Get Angry and How We Should Respond to Provocation, the author takes readers on a reflective journey into the nature of anger — what triggers it, why it overwhelms us, and how it can both harm and transform us.

Her Story, Her Glory

Aditya Bhushan

Rupa Publications

Pp 272, Rs 495

For far too long, the story of cricket in India has been told mainly through the achievements of men, while the journey of women’s cricket has remained under-explored. This book seeks to redress that silence by tracing the rise of women’s cricket in India, from its little-known beginnings in colonial-era exhibition matches to its emergence as a serious sporting movement in the 1970s, and finally to its present stature on the world stage.