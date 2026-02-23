Indian wedding season is often a time when one can witness fabulous spectacles of the grandest scales, rivalling the merrymaking of erstwhile royalty, and the recent marriage of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel is a perfect example of this.

The wedding, which took place on February 22, 2026 became a major topic of conversation online. This was partly due to the high-profile guests in attendance and a viral video that made many people believe a Taylor Swift had made a surprise appearance in Gujarat.

The wedding attracted significant attention for its venue – Vantara complex in Jamnagar, owned by the Ambani family. Many followers were interested in the connection between the couple and India’s most prominent business families.

So, who are Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel?

Ahana Raheja is a well-known luxury lifestyle influencer and fashion creator with over a 107,000 followers on Instagram. She has built a large following by sharing content about high-end clothing, beauty, lifestyle, and travel. Aside from her work on social media, she is also involved in business.

Manish Malhotra’s official site and various lifestyle blogs note her as a prominent figure in the fashion circuit, and she co-owns a jewelry brand with her mother: Beena Raheja Fine Jewellery in Mumbai. Her public image is centered on a high-fashion aesthetic that appeals to an audience interested in the luxury market.

Yash Patel belongs to a successful business family based in Gujarat and has closely worked with Billionaire scion Anant Ambani on his ventures. While he keeps a lower profile than his wife, he is well-connected within elite social circles in India. The marriage of Ahana and Yash brought together her digital influence and his family’s established business background.

The wedding at Vantara in Jamnagar

The wedding celebration at the Vantara included several traditional ceremonies, such as a lively baraat where guests danced to live music. Both the bride and groom wore custom outfits by designer Manish Malhotra for the main ceremony.

The guest list included many prominent figures, most notably Radhika Merchant and Orhan Awatramani – popularly known as the influencer Orry. Mid-Day reported that Radhika Merchant was one of Ahana’s bridesmaids and was photographed wearing a rani pink silk lehenga. Anant Ambani was also seen participating in the festivities throughout the weekend. Having such high-profile guests helped make the wedding one of the most discussed private events of the season.

The Taylor Swift impersonator and entertainment

The most stunning part of the night was a performance that many people initially mistook for a surprise appearance by pop star Taylor Swift. Clips showed a performer in a glittery outfit singing ‘Love Story’ on a stage that looked similar to a major concert setup. Because Jamnagar has hosted stars like Rihanna and Akon in the past, many fans on the internet believed the real singer had actually come to India for the wedding.

The performer actually turned out to be Ashley Leechin, a professional Taylor Swift lookalike who is famous for her resemblance to the singer. Even though she looked and moved like the pop star, Taylor Swift herself was not in the country at the time. The bride eventually shared her own videos of the performance to show it was a tribute act. In addition to the impersonator, the wedding featured a live set by singer Mika Singh, who performed for the guests during the celebrations.