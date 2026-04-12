In the world of enterprise sales and government contracting, few companies have cracked the code on navigating bureaucracy quite like Palantir. But behind the data analytics giant’s success lies a deceptively simple philosophy – one that reduces the complexity of institutional inertia to a single, relatable image: a hamburger.

Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar’s so-called Hamburger Rule has quietly shaped how the company approaches enterprise deals. It is only now gaining wider attention after being revealed publicly on a podcast.

The rule surfaced recently when Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, a former Palantir business development employee and current CEO and chairman of Chapter (a technology-driven Medicare advisory platform), shared the concept on the Sourcery podcast, hosted by Molly O’Shea. What followed was a candid, insider look at one of Silicon Valley’s more unconventional sales frameworks.

What is the Hamburger Rule?

According to Blumenfeld-Gantz on the Sourcery podcast, the Hamburger Rule is rooted in a simple human truth: people inside large organisations, particularly bureaucrats and government officials, are primarily motivated by getting through their day with as little friction as possible.

“The Hamburger Rule is: bureaucrats and really anyone at a big company, they just want to do whatever it takes to go back and eat their lunch, eat their hamburger,” Blumenfeld-Gantz explained. “So you need to make it easier for them to do what you want, so that they can get back to their hamburger than doing nothing.”

In other words, the rule is a lesson in frictionless persuasion. Rather than overwhelming decision-makers with data or pressure, the Palantir approach – as articulated by Sankar – is to make the path of least resistance align with the desired action. If approving your proposal is easier than stonewalling it, the bureaucrat will approve it. If compliance costs less effort than resistance, compliance wins.

As per Blumenfeld-Gantz, this is “a fundamental lesson in enterprise sales that is a really helpful articulation” – particularly when dealing with government agencies and large, slow-moving institutions, which form a significant part of Palantir’s client base.

Where it fits in Palantir’s broader philosophy

The Hamburger Rule did not emerge in isolation. Blumenfeld-Gantz also recalled another Sankar maxim, delivered at a Palantir company-wide meeting around 2016 or 2017: “Our job at Palantir is to metabolise pain and excrete product leverage.”

The quote, while initially cryptic, speaks to the same underlying principle. Palantir positions itself as the entity that absorbs the difficulty of working within complex, resistant systems – and converts that difficulty into a tangible output for the client. Together, the two ideas reveal a company that treats institutional friction not as an obstacle, but as the raw material it works with.

Why it matters beyond Palantir

The Hamburger Rule has implications that extend well beyond Palantir’s walls. For any startup or enterprise sales team trying to sell into government or large corporations, the insight is immediately applicable.

Long procurement cycles and multi-layered approval chains are not signs of hostility – they are signs of a system built for self-preservation. Understanding that the person across the table wants to return to their metaphorical hamburger reframes the entire sales conversation.

Rather than asking “how do we convince them?”, the question becomes “how do we make ‘yes’ the easiest option available?” It is a mindset shift that prioritises design thinking over persuasion – and, according to those who worked closely with Sankar, it is one that Palantir has applied with considerable success.