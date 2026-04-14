Hong Kong has long had the reputation of being an expensive city – and while it’s true that luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants exist in abundance, the city is far more affordable than most people realise.

Add to that the fact that Indians can now visit without a traditional visa, and Hong Kong becomes one of the most accessible international getaways from India in 2026.

Here’s how the PAR works

Indian passport holders can visit Hong Kong visa-free for up to 14 days, thanks to a mandatory but straightforward online Pre-Arrival Registration, or PAR. There’s no embassy appointment or fee and approval is typically instant.

You simply apply through the Hong Kong Immigration Department’s official portal on GovHK, ensure every detail matches your passport exactly, and then print out your approval slip to carry at check-in and on arrival.

One important note: PAR approval is not a guarantee of entry – immigration officers still have the final say. Also ensure your passport is valid for at least six months from your date of travel, and if you renew your passport before the trip, you’ll need to reapply. Avoid third-party websites that charge a fee for this – the official registration is completely free.

Getting there without breaking the bank

Flights from India to Hong Kong are well-priced if you plan ahead. Round trips from Delhi start at around Rs 24,000, while travellers from Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata can find tickets from Rs 24,000 – Rs 35,000 return. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Cathay Pacific operate direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai, with journey times of just five to seven hours.

For the best fares, aim to book four to eight weeks in advance and target travel in January–February or August, which tend to be the cheapest months. Avoid October through December – The holiday season push prices up significantly.

What makes Hong Kong so special for Indian travellers

Beyond the logistics, Hong Kong is genuinely one of Asia’s most thrilling cities to visit. The skyline across Victoria Harbour – best viewed from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront during the nightly Symphony of Lights show – is iconic for good reason. The city operates at a pace and energy that’s hard to match anywhere else.

Victoria Peak, the Big Buddha on Lantau Island, the chaotic brilliance of Mong Kok’s street markets, and the serene Nan Lian Garden offer wildly different but equally memorable experiences within minutes of each other. A day trip to Macau – just over an hour away by high-speed ferry – adds a Portuguese-colonial layer to the trip that feels entirely unlike anything in mainland Asia.

For Indian travellers specifically, the city is exceptionally well set up: Hindi-friendly staff in tourist areas, Indian restaurants throughout Tsim Sha Tsui, halal food widely available, and English spoken almost everywhere.

For film enthusiasts, Hong Kong is another treat to behold for it is the setting of several cult classic films such as Wong Kar Wai’s Chungking Express and In the Mood for Love, Wayne Wang’s Chinese Box, John Woo’s action movies and many more. Any cinephile worth their while can take the time to revisit filming locations of these film icons.

How to keep costs low once you’re there

Hong Kong’s public transport is world-class and remarkably cheap. Pick up an Octopus card at the airport – it works on the MTR, buses, trams, and even at convenience stores, and eliminates the need for cash on most journeys. The Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour costs just HKD 4.0 weekdays/ HKD 5.6 weekends for the lower decks (this is roughly Rs 43/60)and is one of the great travel experiences in Asia.

Food is where Hong Kong really rewards budget travellers. A bowl of wonton noodles at a local cha chaan teng costs around HKD 50–58, and the egg tarts, curry fish balls, pineapple buns, and roast pork at street-level eateries are easy on the pocket for adventurous foodies.

For a city that looks this good and is this easy to reach, Hong Kong in 2026 is one of the strongest cases for Indians looking to travel internationally without the stress of visa queues or the shock of an inflated travel budget.