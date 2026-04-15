Millionaire morning routine: Former Walt Disney CEO Robert Allan Iger, known to many as Bob Iger, is one of the most prominent figures in the American entertainment industry. From Pixar to Marvel, he has headlined some of history’s key mergers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iger has an estimated net worth exceeding $600 million. As one can imagine, this success doesn’t come easily.

Iger is known to follow a rather disciplined lifestyle. Speaking in a YouTube video for MasterClass, Iger revealed that when he was Disney CEO, his mornings began with an early cup of coffee and a workout in the dark. Despite this, he reached the office by 6:30 AM.

Inside Bob Iger’s morning routine

The 75-year-old leader has followed the same intense routine since his time at Disney. “You have to bring—for the most part—energy to your job every moment of the day, every waking hour, because it’s motivating,” Iger said on the In Good Company podcast in 2024. While he is known to start his day at the crack of dawn, his emphasis primarily remains on staying healthy and in shape.

“Staying in shape and having stamina is critical for me—that’s eating well and exercising. Just taking care of my body and my mind is really important, I could not do this job if I were not in some form of physical and mental health,” he had said, cited a Fortune report.

A MasterClass YouTube video revealed that Iger usually starts his day by working out in solitude. Exercising in a dimly lit room, he often listens to music during his fitness regime, which not only keeps him in shape but also takes him to a meditative state. He also shared that this daily routine enables him to do his job effectively.

“During the workouts, I get to think about things. It is my most creative time, in many ways,” he shared. In fact, he added, “I also make sure that I don’t look at any email before I workout, because if I do so, it tends to distract me and can be mood-changing in nature.” He also shared how this time is also a cleansing hour, of sorts, from ‘external forces or influences’, which fosters a clarity of thought.

‘I tend to be the first one there’: Iger shares how starting his day at crack of dawn gives him an edge

While Iger travelled a lot for his job, when he wasn’t, he used to log in at the Los Angeles office at 6.30 or 6.45, he revealed in the video.

“I tend to be the first one there. I turn the lights on and make the coffee,” he quipped. However, he shared that he doesn’t like to enter the office and get to work immediately, or as he puts it, “bombarded by external forces,” and shared how he liked easing into the day.

He lives by one of the oldest cliches in the books, ‘The early bird catches the worm’, but he is a true believer of that. “Showing up early gives me more solitude and the ability to be at my desk and organise – be it thought or agenda creation,” the former Disney CEO shared.

“It also gives me the opportunity to be prepared and in some cases, more than anyone else, just because I happen to be putting in the time.”

Iger also focused largely on maintaining the work-life balance, and more importantly, getting home at a reasonable time. “Getting to work early has given me the opportunity to reach home at a reasonable hour,” he added, since one of his sons is young and stays with him at home. It allows him to get home on time and have dinner at home, revealing how he likes to do it whenever he is in town.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice.