For years, fans have speculated about the relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors, loved for their chemistry on screen, were often rumoured to be dating in real life. Now, a wedding invitation said to be theirs has surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy and adding fuel to long-standing rumours.

Wedding invitation goes viral

The leaked invitation suggests that the couple is ready to take the next big step. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the news yet, the viral card has sparked massive excitement among fans. Many believe this could finally be the confirmation everyone has been waiting for.

Wedding date and reception details

As per the details circulating online, Vijay and Rashmika are reportedly set to get married on February 26, 2026. The wedding is expected to be an intimate ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance.

A grand reception is said to be planned for March 4 in Hyderabad. The event is likely to see the presence of several big names from the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. If the reports are true, this could easily become one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026.

A relationship kept away from the spotlight

For years, the couple chose to stay silent about their relationship despite intense social media talk. Reports also suggest that their engagement ceremony was conducted privately, with only family present. Their decision to keep things low-key has only increased public curiosity.

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth and lifestyle

Vijay Deverakonda is among the top stars in Telugu cinema. Apart from blockbuster films, he has built an impressive lifestyle. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, reportedly worth around Rs 15 crore. The house features large living spaces, a garden, terrace balcony and a private bar. He lives there with his family and his pet dog, a husky named Storm.

Vijay is also known for his love of cars. His collection includes a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90 and a Range Rover.

Rashmika Mandanna’s earnings and assets

Rashmika Mandanna, often called the ‘National Crush,’ has made a strong mark in both South cinema and Bollywood. She reportedly charges around Rs 4 crore per film and has an estimated net worth of about Rs 66 crore.

She owns a home in Bengaluru worth around Rs 8 crore and also has properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg and Hyderabad. Her car collection includes an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple. Until then, the excitement around their rumoured wedding continues to grow.