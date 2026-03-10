For anyone who has ever dreamed of seeing a tiger in the wild, this is the time of year when those plans finally start to take shape. With the monsoon now a memory, the forests across Maharashtra have fully reopened for the 2026 safari season. The muddy, impassable tracks of July have dried into dusty trails, and the forest gates are now finally open for the much-awaited safaris.

Over the years, Maharashtra has quietly become a global hub for tiger conservation, particularly around Nagpur. Here are the parks where the action is happening this season.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR)

Located in Chandrapur, it is Maharashtra’s oldest and largest tiger reserve, and it has a reputation for being one of the best places in the world to see tigers. The animals here are comfortable around vehicles, often leading to long, clear sightings.

The park is a mix of dense forest and open meadows, centered around the vital Tadoba Lake. In recent weeks, tourists have reported high activity in the Moharli and Kolara zones. While tigers are the main draw, don’t be surprised if you run into a sloth bear or a pack of whistling wild dogs (Dholes) near the water holes.

Pench National Park

Straddling the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Pench is the landscape that inspired The Jungle Book. It is a stunning forest full of tall teak trees and the sprawling Pench River. The Maharashtra side, often accessed through the Sillari or Khursapar gates, offers a slightly more rugged and less crowded experience than its neighbor. Keep an eye out for Indian Gaur (bison) and the beautiful Indian Wolf, which is occasionally spotted in the buffer zones.

Bor Tiger Reserve

Located in Wardha District in Maharashtra, Bor might be the smallest tiger reserve in India, but it punches well above its weight. Because the area is compact, your chances of crossing paths with a predator are high. Recently, the park inaugurated two new safari gates to help manage the growing interest. It is the perfect choice for a boutique safari experience, which is quiet, intimate, and focused. It is also home to nearly 200 species of birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers when the tigers are hiding.

Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

Just a short drive from Nagpur, Umred Karhandla has seen a massive spike in popularity. It serves as a vital corridor for tigers moving between Tadoba and Pench, meaning you often see large, nomadic males passing through. Its accessibility makes it a favourite for weekend travellers who want a quick ‘jungle fix’ without a long expedition. The park’s grasslands and bamboo thickets are also great for spotting jackals and wild boar.

Kanha and Bandhavgarh (The MP Neighbours)

While these two are technically in Madhya Pradesh, they are often part of the same circuit for travellers starting in Nagpur.

– Kanha is famous for its vast maidans (open meadows) and is the only place to see the rare Barasingha (swamp deer).

– Bandhavgarh has one of the highest densities of tigers in the world and features an ancient fort that overlooks the valley, giving the whole experience a historical, regal feel.

As the 2026 safari season kicks in, forest officials are reminding visitors to respect the ‘Code of the Wild.’ This means wearing earthy tones (greens and browns), keeping noise to an absolute minimum, and never throwing trash in the reserve. The goal of a safari isn’t to chase the animal for a photo, but to be a silent observer of their world.