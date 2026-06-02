Think – a cluster of 83 islands, some of the most serene beaches of the world, and hiking up an active volcano – this southern Pacific wonder is Vanuatu. However, that’s not all, its citizenship is worth more than a vacation’s worth as it opens doors to over 90 countries across the world, from Asia to the Americas.

In an era where travel has become an investment in self, obtaining a second passport is yet another way to seek security, mobility, and financial freedom. It also gives citizens access to better opportunities like education, business, and real estate with an increased sense of global mobility. The likes of Antiguan and Barbadian passports grant access to 150+ countries, but can cost up to Rs 2.1 crore ($230,000).

Entering Vanuatu

Vanuatu offers one of the fastest citizenship programs by investment. What takes merely 3 months to materialise not only offers citizens access to the country’s cocoa empire, but also 95 countries in Asia, the Caribbean, Africa, and more. A minimum investment of Rs 1.1 crore ($130,000) is needed, as per Immigrant Invest, but can also save over Rs 2 crore – nearly $250,000 in visa costs and more.

Applicants can apply globally through the Vanuatu Citizenship Development Support Programme (DSP) or the Cocoa Sustainable Development Fund, while the latter may cost a bit more. However, after 5 years, a citizen will be able to redeem the Rs 47 lakh ($50,000) overhead charge.

The voluntary fund contribution of $130,000 is non-refundable and goes towards Vanuatu’s economy and its relief from natural calamities. Interestingly, though, citizens need not reside in the country to obtain citizenship and come with a no-strings-attached passport with access to more than half of the world. However, the Schengen entry was invalidated for the Vanuatu passport holders in 2024.

Located over 1700 km east of Australia, Vanuatu is also a key visa-free destination for Indians up to 30 days, as per Skyscanner. In the list include Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Fiji, and 6 other Caribbean countries.

Immigrant Invest also revealed that a Vanuatu citizen can get the B‑1/B‑2 Visitor Visa for 5 years. It allows the holders to spend up to 180 days a year in the USA. Investor and business-friendly, Vanuatu welcomes international business companies (IBCs) with great perks, including no taxes on profits or income, with a $300 annual fee – valid up to 20 years.

Vanuatu vs the world

In comparison, Vanuatu citizenship costs more than Sao Tome and Principe and offers access to over 30 more countries. According to Immigrant Invest, once accepted, the Vanuatu passport remains valid for 10 years, similarly for Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, and Grenada.

On the other hand, a Dominican citizenship might take over 6 months to obtain and cost over $200,000. St Kitts may even cost $250,000 – much more than one would save with a Vanuatu passport. Similarly, while Turkey offers a world-class lifestyle and access to over 150 countries, it costs $400,000 (~Rs 4 crore) just to obtain citizenship. ‘