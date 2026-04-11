Billionaire mindset: While many dream of the billionaire lifestyle, Surat-based Savjibhai Dholakia actually built it from the ground up. According to Forbes’ March 2026 report, he is one of over 3,000 billionaires worldwide, but the diamond tycoon stands out for doing more than just achieving success—he has consistently scaled his vision to extraordinary new heights.

Speaking to Himeesh Madaan on a video podcast, Savji Dholakia, founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, is widely regarded as the richest diamond merchant in India. Also referred to as the ‘Diamond King’, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 12000 crore and his son’s wedding was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Savji Dholakia’s power of visualisation

On Madaan’s podcast, Dholakia revealed that he always had a dream to invite ‘Narendra bhai‘ (PM Modi) to his son’s wedding. “I didn’t have a dream of hosting a lavish wedding, but always wanted Narendra bhai to attend,” Savji Dholakia told Madaan.

He revealed that the date was fixed and the invitation had been extended, and he had already visualised that PM Modi would attend the event. Arguably so, he did come and honoured the invitation, turning the heads of millions across the world.

“I had also dreamt of speaking in front of 1 lakh people,” shared the diamond king. It was in 2002 that he hosted a talk on visualisation, where over 1 lakh people listened, acknowledged, and appreciated his words. In the same year, Dholakia recalled that his exports would be valued at nearly Rs 100 crore.

Giving himself a 5-year target, Dholakia revealed that in 2007, Hari Krishna Exports would become Surat’s ultimate export house of diamonds. Later, in 2012, he visualised his company to be India’s best. Time is witness to his growth in this period.

In fact, Dholakia, revealing his plans for 2027, shared that he has already manifested that his company would not only be the top in the industry across the world, but would also be known for its philanthropic initiatives. Today, Dholakia, who has helped build over 155 lakes across India, aims to build 160, which no man has ever achieved before.

Calling it the ‘law of nature’, he firmly believed that he would achieve this by 2027. He even revealed that he hasn’t seen half-envisioned dreams, and if he has visualised it, he never doubted the goal, no matter the result and always thinks positively.