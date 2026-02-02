Actor Ram Kapoor was a familiar face on Indian television for years, often loved for his ‘jolly, big man’ image. But behind the cameras, he was battling morbid obesity. At his heaviest, Kapoor weighed 140 kg, a weight that brought a host of scary health issues. Recently, he shocked everyone by dropping a massive 55 kg, leading to wild rumours on social media about him using weight-loss injections like Ozempic. But reality is something else.

Ending the ‘yo-yo’ trap

This wasn’t the first time Ram tried to get healthy. In the past, he successfully lost 30 kg twice. But both times, the weight came crawling back. Like many people, he fell into the trap of ‘yo-yo dieting,’ starving himself or following strict rules until his willpower simply snapped.

“I realized any diet is temporary,” Ram said in an interview. He understood that relying on crash diets will eventually fail. This time, instead of obsessing over the food on his plate, he focused on the thoughts in his head. He didn’t just want a smaller waistline; he wanted a new identity. By losing 55 kg and maintaining it, he has achieved a level of fitness that once felt impossible.

Is this shift in thinking important for sustainable weight loss?

To get an answer on this, we spoke to dieticians who agreed that this shift in thinking is critical for sustainable weight loss. According to Nidhi Sahai, Head of Department – Dietetics at Medanta Hospital, Noida, long-term results rarely come from restrictive plans.

“Sustainable weight loss is not about following a rigid diet; it’s about changing how a person thinks about food, habits, and overall wellness,” Sahai says. “When people move away from short-term weight loss goals and focus on long-term health, their choices naturally become healthier,” she further said.

Rather than constantly jumping from one diet trend to another, Sahai emphasises building consistency, balance and realistic expectations — pillars that support lifelong health.

Small habits, repeated daily

Kapoor’s transformation aligns closely with what nutrition experts recommend: building small, repeatable habits instead of relying on extreme discipline.

“A mindset-based approach helps people develop habits like eating at regular times, being mindful of portions, limiting mindless snacking, and choosing whole foods more often,” Sahai explains. “Understanding hunger and fullness cues is especially important to prevent emotional eating during stress.”

She adds that reframing exercise as self-care rather than punishment is another key shift.

“When physical activity is seen as a way to support energy levels, metabolism and mental health, rather than something forced, people are far more likely to stick with it.”

This philosophy helped Kapoor avoid burnout, a common reason people regain weight after dramatic losses.

Diet still matters, but balance is key

While mindset plays a foundational role, experts caution that it cannot replace the basics of nutrition and physical activity.

Dt Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head (South Zone), Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, stresses that healthy eating remains non-negotiable.

“Healthy weight loss requires wholesome foods, reduced intake of processed and refined carbohydrates, and adequate protein and fibre,” she says. “Portion control is crucial, and so is meal timing,” she further added.

Samaddar shares that when people eat can be just as important as what they eat, especially for metabolic health.

However, she adds that food alone is not enough. “Sustainable results come from lifestyle measures. Movement throughout the day, strength training to support metabolism, quality sleep, and stress management all play essential roles.”

Chronic stress, she explains, elevates cortisol levels, a hormone linked to fat storage, while sleep deprivation disrupts hunger hormones, making weight management significantly harder.

What is the difference between healthy and unhealthy people?

According to Sonika Choudhary, Chief Dietitian at Kailash Hospital, Noida, the difference between healthy and unhealthy individuals often lies in daily structure. “A healthy lifestyle is flexible yet structured,” she says. “It includes regular meals, hydration, physical activity and adequate sleep. An unhealthy lifestyle, on the other hand, is irregular and reactive.”

Over time, these patterns compound. Healthy routines build resilience, while neglect slowly erodes metabolic and mental health.

“The key difference isn’t perfection,” Choudhary explains. “It’s consistency. Health is built over time, not achieved through short-term fixes,” she further said.

Is mindset enough on its own?

Experts agree that mindset is powerful, but insufficient if not paired with action. “Mindset sets the direction, but diet and physical activity deliver the results,” Choudhary explains. “Positive thinking alone cannot compensate for nutrient deficiencies or physical inactivity,” she said.

Balanced meals fuel the body, while movement improves insulin sensitivity, digestion and emotional well-being. The most successful transformations occur when mindset, nutrition and exercise work together.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.