In an era of high-profile weddings featuring global stars like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, a different kind of luxury is currently capturing the internet’s attention. Shweana Pooy, the wife of Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Vikram Salgaocar, has become a viral sensation for her choice of bridal couture, a “no-fabric” lehenga valued at nearly Rs 1 crore.

Who are Vikram Salgaocar and Shweana Pooy?

Vikram Salgaocar is the son of Dattaraj Salgaocar and Dipti Ambani (Mukesh Ambani’s sister). Dattaraj, was a childhood friend of Mukesh Ambani; the two families famously lived in the same Usha Kiran building in Mumbai before the Salgaocars moved to Goa in 1983.

Vikram’s professional journey began at McKinsey & Company in 2007, followed by a business development role at Reliance Entertainment. He is now a key figure in the family’s business empire, overseeing the VM Salgaocar Group and directing various hospitality ventures. His sister, Isheta Salgaocar, is married to Atulya Mittal of Nexzu Mobility.

Raised in Mumbai, Vikram’s wife, Shweana Pooy is a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and an alumna of Bentley University and Parsons School of Design. Before founding her own bespoke jewellery atelier, she worked at Rosy Blue (the diamond firm owned by Shloka Mehta’s family) and the De Beers Group.

Shweana’s no-fabric Rs 1 crore lehenga

Moving away from the traditional silks and velvets favored by mainstream maximalism, Shweana opted for a technical marvel in couture. Designed by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali of the label JADE, the lehenga is famously described as having “no textile.”

The piece revived the Mughal-era Kasab work, using purely metallic threads instead of fabric and it reportedly took over 15,000 hours of artisanal craftsmanship to complete.

The lehenga features a jaal lattice pattern studded with Swarovski crystals, peacock motifs, and raffia weaving with teal accents.

A closer look at Shweana Poy’s Mughal-era Kasab lehenga worth Rs 1 crore. (Image: Instagram)

Described as “liquid metal armour,” the outfit stands in stark contrast to the heavy embroidery typically seen in labels like Manish Malhotra or Sabyasachi.

By blending ancestral techniques with a futuristic, rigid-yet-fluid silhouette, Shweana Pooy has set a new benchmark for “quiet luxury” within India’s most powerful family circle.