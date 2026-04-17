Asia’s richest billionaire 2026: In a major shift among Asia’s ultra-rich, Gautam Adani overtook Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in Asia according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index released on April 17, 2026.

Adani’s net worth surged by $3.56 billion in a single day, pushing him close to the $95 billion mark and securing the 19th spot globally. This marks a significant change, as Ambani, long regarded as Asia’s wealthiest individual, has now slipped to the 20th position.

Adani vs Ambani – A look at their net worth

The Adani Group’s strong stock performance added over $8.1 billion to Gautam Adani’s fortune, helping him overtake Ambani despite a broader market dip. Adani’s net worth surged by $3.56 billion in just a day, bringing his total net worth to $92.6 billion.

In contrast, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by $76.7 million, but he reported an annual decline of $16.9 billion, bringing his total net worth to $90.8 billion.

Reshuffling of the Bloomberg index saw several global industrialists experiencing a sharp loss of net worth due to the overall wealth volatility observed in 2026 so far.

Other Indians on the list

The third Indian on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index ranks all the way on Rank 62. Lakshmi Mittal, with a net worth of $36.9 billion, while the overall YTD increased by $5.35 billion, the personal fortune declined by $506 million today.

Ranking closely below Mittal were Shiv Nadar (70), Shapoor Mistry & family (71) and Savitri Jindal (73). The tech mogul, Shiv Nadar, recorded a net worth of $33.5 billion, while the Mistry clan reported $33.2, with the Jindal matriarch ha $32.7 billion. While these are the top five on the list, there are 23 other notable names which made it to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Rank Billionaire Net Worth 1 Elon Musk $656 billion 2 Larry Page $286 billion 3 Jeff Bezos $269 billion 4 Sergey Brin $266 billion 5 Mark Zuckerberg $239 billion 6 Larry Ellison $230 billion 7 Michael Dell $170 billion 8 Jensen Huang $164 billion 9 Bernard Arnault $164 billion 10 Jim Walton $150 billion TOP 10 BILLIONAIRES (Source: Bloomberg Billionaire Index)

Billionaires who dropped ranks

There are seven from the world’s 20 richest individuals who faced a sharp decline in their net worth as per the latest Bloomberg ranking.

French fashion mogul, LVMH head Bernard Arnault, recorded a $44 billion annual decline, with a boost of $527 million in his latest net worth. Other top billionaires who are a part of the list are Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Amancio Ortega.