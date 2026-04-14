Most people believe that being wealthy is simply about having more money to spend, but according to Karan Bhagat, wealth actually rewires your psychology. As your net worth grows, your brain shifts from a ‘survival’ mode to a ‘legacy’ mode.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Bhagat explains that the way you view risk, safety, and the future changes fundamentally once you move past basic financial security and enter the realm of the ultra-rich.

The fear gap: Why Rs 1 crore is about protection

When you manage Rs 1 crore, you remain in a transitional phase where you have enough to be comfortable but not enough to be truly carefree. At this level, the primary driver is security because the capital is still being built.

Bhagat notes that people in this bracket often feel a constant need to balance safety with ambition.

“People managing Rs 1 crore need Rs 50 lakh on debt every time. They have safety and security issues. They need their Rs 50 lakh safe while raising another Rs 50 lakh,” Bhagat tells Raj Shamani.

Because they are still building their future, the fear of losing what they have often outweighs the desire to gain more.

Why the ultra-rich focus more on growth than safety

Once a portfolio hits the Rs 1,000 crore mark, the math of safety changes entirely. A billionaire no longer needs to keep half their wealth in the bank to feel secure; instead, the ‘safety net’ becomes a much smaller percentage of the total wealth.

“They don’t need to save Rs 50 crore every time. They keep Rs 50–100 crore safe, and the remaining Rs 900 crore becomes growth capital,” Bhagat explains.

This shift allows the ultra-wealthy to take far more aggressive bets. They can afford to take massive risks on new ideas because their basic survival remains secure for generations, moving their mindset from ‘not losing’ to ‘winning big.’

Old money vs. new money

The origin of wealth also shapes how a person thinks and spends. Bhagat observes that ‘old money’ focuses deeply on preservation and tradition, often valuing the family business above all else. They remain disciplined and cautious.

On the other hand, ‘new money’ is defined by a willingness to experiment.

“Old money focuses on preservation. With new money, people are willing to experiment. They are disciplined and ready to consume,” Bhagat says during the podcast.

While both groups can take risks, he adds that “old money values businesses more,” whereas “new money, which are investors, are happy to invest with professionals.”

The rich kid syndrome

Wealth also brings unique psychological challenges for the next generation, especially around identity and pressure. Bhagat explains on the Raj Shamani podcast that children born into extreme wealth face a heavy burden of expectations and often struggle to find their own path in the shadow of successful parents.

“The biggest problem for kids born to rich parents is how to handle expectations. The second is phones. There is a lot of exposure due to social media,” Bhagat says.

Instead of focusing solely on building wealth, many young individuals in wealthy families feel an anxious need to maintain a certain status in a highly visible digital world.

How your city shapes the way you think about money

Your location also influences your financial mindset and decision-making. In Tier-1 metros like Mumbai or Bengaluru, the culture is driven by ideas and self-confidence.

“People in Delhi, Bombay, Chennai, and Bengaluru are open to new ideas. In a way, they are more confident about themselves and end up making the right decisions,” Bhagat says.

However, in Tier-2 cities like Indore, Udaipur, or Rajkot, the psychology shifts. In these regions, wealth management is built on long-term relationships.

Bhagat explains that in such cities, “relationship and trust are more important than ideas.”