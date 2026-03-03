The first total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan 2026 will happen on March 3. People across India will be able to see it, as long as the sky is clear. The good news is that you don’t need any special glasses or equipment to watch it.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. When this happens, the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon. As the Earth’s shadow falls on it, the Moon starts to look darker. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can even turn a reddish colour. Many people call this a ‘Blood Moon.’

Lunar eclipses take place a few times every year somewhere in the world. But not all of them can be seen from India. That is why this one is special.

Lunar Eclipse timings in India

According to details shared by Time and Date, the eclipse timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) are:

Penumbral phase begins: 4:58 pm

Total eclipse begins: 4:58 pm

Total eclipse ends: 5:32 pm

Penumbral phase ends: 7:53 pm

One important thing to remember is that in most parts of India, the Moon will be rising while the eclipse is already in progress. This means many people will only see the last part of the eclipse.

The best time to look at the sky will be around sunset. As the Moon rises in the east, you may notice that it looks slightly darker or has a faint red shade. In many cities, the visible part may last only about 20 minutes.

Indian cities that may see full eclipse

Most of India will see a partial view at moonrise. However, some cities in the Northeast are expected to see the Moon fully covered by the Earth’s shadow.

These cities include:

Dibrugarh, Assam

Dispur, Assam

Guwahati, Assam

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Shillong, Meghalaya

In these places, the total eclipse will be visible in the late afternoon and early evening. The maximum phase is expected between around 5:10 pm and 5:25 pm IST, depending on the location.

How to watch the Lunar Eclipse

Watching a lunar eclipse is very easy. You do not need any special glasses. It is completely safe to look at the Moon during a lunar eclipse.

Just step outside around sunset and look towards the eastern sky. Make sure you are standing in a place where buildings or trees are not blocking your view. If the sky is clear, you should be able to see the change in the Moon’s brightness. If you have binoculars, you can use them for a closer look, but they are not necessary.

For many people in India, the eclipse may be short. Still, it is a rare and beautiful sight. Sometimes, all you need to do is pause for a few minutes, look up at the sky, and enjoy the moment.