She is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, a National Award winner and an inspiration to budding actresses everywhere – but if Alia Bhatt’s own accounts are anything to go by, her mornings look considerably less glamorous than the red carpet version of her life.

Disciplined would be the word most apt to describe the routine she has shared across her YouTube channel and social media over the years. Here’s a look into how she starts up her morning and sets the tone for the rest of the day.

Phones down, newspaper up – and a glass of lemon water

The first and most deliberate choice Alia makes every morning is the one she does not make – she does not reach for her phone. In a morning routine vlog shared on her YouTube channel, she was candid about why. “I had this weird routine of sitting on my bed for hours scrolling down the apps, losing all my time and not starting the day with a clean mind as you get so much of information,” she said.

Instead, when at home, she reads the newspaper. When on an outdoor shoot, she uses a news app to catch up on recent happenings, weather, and health updates – a workaround that keeps her informed without the noise of social media.

The second fixture of her morning is a glass of hot water with lemon. As she revealed in the same YouTube vlog, she was once a committed coffee drinker but has since cut down on caffeine due to a health issue she chose not to elaborate on.

The lemon water, she noted, has become non-negotiable. Following this, she takes a walk – around the house when at home, or outside her hotel room when on location – a small but consistent habit she credits with helping her ease into the day.

The final morning ritual, and perhaps the most personal one, is her diary. She showed fans a journal titled One Line a Day, which she bought in New York and has been filling ever since – just one line about her life, her thoughts, or something that happened. “Woke up at 2am, jetlag still persists. Papa came over at 8, we chat, share and learn,” she read aloud from one entry.

Alia Bhatt’s workout routine – still six days a week, now even more advanced

Once the quieter rituals are done, Alia gets to work. She continues to train six days a week (unless travelling or unwell), a schedule she first detailed in her 2023 Instagram AMA and has stuck to ever since.

Her current routine, as seen in the most recent public glimpse shared by trainer Karan Sawhney in the February 2026 “Suffer and Smile” vlog – filmed with her glam team before the BAFTA 2026 red carpet – mixes high-intensity full-body strength circuits with functional outdoor work and mindfulness.

A typical session now looks like this:

Indoor full-body strength & conditioning circuit (15 reps per exercise):

Clap push-ups

Pull-ups

Multiple resistance exercises

Outdoor functional circuit:

Leg raises

Plank variations transitioning to mountain climbers

Russian twists

Single-arm dumbbell swings

Nordic curls

Additional core drills

She finishes with a cool-down of meditation and deep-breathing exercises.

Longtime trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi still guides her overall journey (especially postpartum recovery after welcoming daughter Raha in 2022), while Karan Sawhney has been sharing her day-to-day sessions in 2025–2026.

She has progressed dramatically – from struggling with very light weights and no running background in 2019 to now regularly performing advanced moves like clap push-ups, pull-ups and Nordic curls, with deadlift strength that trainers describe as “supremely fit.”

She keeps mixing modalities (strength training four days a week, yoga/Pilates and steady-state cardio on the others) so her body never adapts completely. “Always a work in progress kinda girl,” she says.

Her skincare routine

Alia’s skincare remains as methodical as her workouts. In the YouTube video she filmed with sister Shaheen Bhatt, she begins with a gentle cleanser that does not strip the skin of its natural oils, followed by a ceramide and probiotic toning mist – ceramides being what she has called a “hero ingredient.”

Next comes a peptide serum, a ceramide-rich moisturiser, and the step she is most emphatic about: SPF 50 sunscreen applied generously every single day. “More is more,” she has said.

She finishes with a Rhode peptide lip treatment and emphasises drinking plenty of water throughout the day as the real foundation of her glow. It is, all told, a morning built around intention rather than indulgence – which, for someone navigating the scale of Alia Bhatt’s career in 2026, may be exactly the point.

[disclaimer to be added]