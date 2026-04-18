In a city where real estate transactions routinely make headlines, few deals have captured the imagination quite like Kumar Mangalam Birla’s acquisition of Jatia House.

According to reports confirmed by property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), the Aditya Birla Group chairman purchased the iconic, sea-facing bungalow in the prestigious Malabar Hill area of Mumbai for Rs 425 crore – a transaction that reset the benchmark for luxury residential property bought for personal use in India.

Perched on Little Gibbs Road with unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea, the mansion is a piece of Mumbai’s architectural and social history. To reduce it to a mere home would be doing it a disservice.

A landmark deal that rewrote Mumbai’s property record books

As per PTI reports, the deal was carried out through a private auction in 2015 in which five bidders participated, with industrialist Ajay Piramal also reportedly in the running. JLL, which served as the sole advisor to the transaction, confirmed that the property would be used for the industrialist’s personal purpose.

The transaction surpassed other landmark bungalow deals of that era, including Smita Crishna (sister of industrialist Jamshyed Godrej)’s acquisition of Meherangir, the iconic bungalow of Homi Bhabha, for Rs 372 crore the previous year according to Business Standard.

Built in the 1920s and originally owned by Meher Cawasji Vakeel before passing to the Pudumjee group, the property sits on a plot of approximately 2,900 sq metres (around 31,495 sq ft) with a built-up area of around 25,000 sq ft, as per JLL.

Reports indicate that the property was first acquired by MP Jatia from MC Vakeel in 1971–72, when the Jatia family relocated to Mumbai from Burma in 1964, reportedly seeking to recreate the spacious, bungalow-style living he had known abroad.

The property was subsequently occupied by brothers Arun and Shyam Jatia, who ran Pudumjee Industries, before it passed into the Birla fold.

Heritage bones, luxury interiors

A rare combination of historical character and refined interiors makes Jatia house one of the most coveted properties in India. Appealing features include the extensive usage of Burmese teakwood throughout the home – the walls and ceilings of the home give off an old-world feeling that is hard to replicate.

According to multiple reports, the property is also adorned with intricate pillars, polished marble floors and large chandeliers – A grand entrance with a massive wooden gate welcomes visitors as do the sprawling gardens; truly, the home feels like a time capsule with its colonial influences that trickle down into Indian craftsmanship

The mansion is said to include 20 oversized bedrooms, a central open courtyard, a serene pond, and an acre of rare greenery at the heart of one of Mumbai’s densest neighbourhoods, as well as private auditoriums and ballrooms suited for large gatherings, as per reports.

What sets Jatia House apart in Mumbai’s luxury landscape is precisely its horizontal sweep in a city that has increasingly gone vertical. Unlike glass-tower residences, the bungalow commands sprawling land – something that, in South Mumbai, is virtually irreplaceable.

A neighbourhood that defines exclusivity

Malabar Hill has long been Mumbai’s most coveted residential address, home to governors, industrialists, and generations of the city’s elite. According to The Tribune, prior to moving into Jatia House, the Birla family resided at Mangalyan on Altamount Road – itself among the city’s most exclusive residences.

For a business house whose identity is deeply intertwined with Indian industry’s longer arc, the choice of Jatia House – a property with nearly a century of history, Burmese influences that speak to a colonial past, and sea views that no new development could replicate – feels entirely fitting.