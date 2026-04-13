Lando Norris is not just one of Formula 1’s fastest drivers, he’s also a passionate car collector. The 2025 F1 world champion owns one of the most impressive private car collections in motorsport.

In a recent appearance on the Quadcast podcast, Norris revealed he currently owns 16 cars, even after selling a few recently. With a lucrative McLaren contract worth around $20 million per year, maintaining his car collection is well within reach.

Here’s a look at the most extraordinary machines in his collection.

Lamborghini Miura P400 – avg. $1.6M

This is Norris’s crown jewel. His pride and joy is not just any Miura – it’s the original P400, featuring a 3.9-litre V12 under the hood and one of only 762 ever built. Finished in deep blue over orange leather, Norris’s Miura has not been without its drama.

After his maiden F1 win in Miami, he took it for a spin around Monaco – only for it to refuse to start. “The fans recognised me and they pushed my car and they bump-started it down the hill. So I was like, ‘mega!'” Norris said at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Ferrari F40 – avg. $2.7M

The Ferrari F40 is a fitting addition for a driver who clearly appreciates raw, analogue performance. A 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 sends 471bhp through a manual gearbox, with precisely zero modern driver aids.

Just over 1,300 were built between 1987 and 1992, and the typical going rate in 2026 averages around $2.7 million. It was also the last car Enzo Ferrari personally signed off on before his death. The car made headlines for the wrong reasons when, as reported by multiple outlets, it was involved in a accident near Monaco while being driven by a friend and around the time Norris was in Dubai. The racing star confirmed he “wasn’t happy at all” by the incident.

Porsche Carrera GT – from $1.5M

Norris has been spotted in Monaco driving a dark green Carrera GT with a tan interior PlanetF1 – a colour combination that suits the car’s analogue, unfiltered character perfectly.

According to Hagerty’s own Senior VP of Media, values sit at around $1.5 million and are on the rise after a brief period of stagnancy – though the prices for the top models have risen dramatically. Four of the five Carrera GTs sold at public auction in 2026 achieved prices above $3 million, with the record set at $6.7 million in March 2026 as per Classic Car Auctions.

McLaren P1 – $1.8M–$2.5M

Norris reportedly acquired his blacked-out McLaren P1 in 2024, showing up at the 2025 British Grand Prix. As a McLaren factory driver, owning the brand’s most iconic hypercar feels almost obligatory. The P1 was McLaren’s answer to the holy trinity of hybrid hypercars, combining a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor for a combined output of 903hp.

McLaren 765LT Spider – est. £300,000+

Norris collaborated with McLaren’s MSO bespoke division over 18 months to personalise this car, finished in dark blue carbon fibre with brake callipers painted in the yellow of his racing helmet.

“This is the first car that I’ve designed; this is me in a car,” Norris said in a press statement of the build. Double Apex It hits 62mph in 2.8 seconds and tops out at 205mph. He also had his initials embroidered on the driver’s headrest and signatures from key McLaren figures – including team principal Zak Brown – placed inside the frunk.

McLaren Senna – est. £800,000+

Named after arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time, Ayrton Senna, the Senna is a limited-run, track-biased hypercar producing 789bhp from its 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, as well as a peak of 800kg of downforce. Just 500 standard versions were made.

Norris’s car is finished in a glossy black exterior with a black interior. He sent it to YouTuber Yiannimize for customisation, where it was also featured in a dedicated video.

Shelby Cobra – avg. $350,000

Norris has been spotted multiple times driving his Shelby Cobra through the streets of Monaco at night. The car became a talking point at the 2024 British Grand Prix when he arrived at Silverstone with it wrapped in a striking full chrome finish.

His Cobra features a 7.0-litre V8 mated to a manual transmission Double Apex – making it a very loud and dramatic machine. Norris’s Cobra is not actually a genuine 1965 original but a CSX4000 series continuation model built in the early 2000s to the original design.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 – est. $100,000+

The most recent and perhaps most unexpected addition is an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R – the first Japanese car known to be in his collection. His example has been given a wild makeover by Liberty Walk, the Japanese widebody kit manufacturer known for its extravagant, Kaido Racer-inspired builds.

A standard R32 GT-R averages around $56,000 on the open market, with the Liberty Walk body kit adding a further $29,000 before fitment and paint – putting a fully built example like Norris’s well into six-figure territory. It’s a sharp left turn from the Italian and British classics that he usually goes for.

Land Rover Defender 90 – custom build

Norris also owns a classic open-top, short-wheelbase Defender 90, restored from the ground up by restomod firm Retro Automotive, with a fully rebuilt 3.9-litre Rover V8 and adjustable air suspension.

The car is finished in a bespoke Nardo Grey pearlescent mix made exclusively for Norris, with Muirhead Egyptian Blue leather and 3D-printed metal Lando Norris iconography throughout – including in the centre of the steering wheel. As a fully bespoke, one-off commission, no price has been publicly reported – though top-tier Defender restomod builds of this nature routinely exceed $250,000.