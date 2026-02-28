Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber: Pop-star Justin Bieber and his entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have always made headlines for their relationship. From divorce rumours to pregnancy announcements, this multi-millionaire couple has never been irrelevant. While businesswoman Hailey Bieber makes waves in the marketing world with her beauty brand, Rhode, Justin was last heard in his new album, Swag II in 2025.

As per several reports, Justin and Hailey Bieber together have a net worth of over $400 million. With luxury assets like swanky cars in the garage and strategic real estate investments, they are the true power couple of Hollywood.

Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber’s $17 mn La Quinta mansion

La Quinta, an attractive millionaire lane, welcomed Justin and Hailey Bieber in 2023, after they signed a $16.6 million deal. Located in one of Southern California’s most exclusive resort communities, they share walls with millionaires like Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Adele, and Kylie Jenner. Nestled in a gated community, the mansion is an epitome of luxury living.

The French-inspired contemporary villa is part of an exclusive gated community at Madison Club near the Coachella Valley. Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq ft, the renovated mansion features 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a detached guesthouse. With space for over 12 vehicles, the house has a private pool, a tennis court, manicured AstroTurf lawns, a backyard fire pit, and Italian cypress trees.

The spacious and airy house features glass walls on one end going all the way up to its high ceiling. Flooded with natural light and warmth, the upholstery is done in sleek neutral tones. Several elements in the house also feature a stone-dominated aesthetic which combines contemporary with vintage. The exquisite storage spaces are a unique feature of the mansion, with clean marble accents and a luxury rock finish.

Along with recreational facilities like a pool and tennis court, the California mansion in La Quinta shines with a cabana, BBQ area, and resort-style pool deck. The gated complex also includes a clubhouse, with a membership fee of nearly $1700 a month. This desert retreat is an ideal winter house and serves as Justin and Hailey Bieber’s vacation home.

Justin and Hailey’s expanding empire

With the upcoming Coachella 2026, Justin Bieber is set to headline a performance which reportedly comes with a paycheque of $10 million, bumping his net worth by a significant amount.

In fact, Hailey Bieber sold a majority stake in Rhode to Elf Cosmetics. Signing a $1 billion deal, she earned a profit of $200 million in May 2025. She continues to be a face of the brand as the Chief Creative Officer as Rhode aims to expand via Sephora.