Gauri Khan is famous for designing celebrity homes in Mumbai, but her newest project is something much closer to her heart. Tucked away in the pine-covered hills of Dalhousie, The Chestnut Grove is a luxury villa that isn’t just a work assignment, it’s a walk down memory lane.

This six-bedroom estate belongs to Gauri’s maternal uncle, Tejinder Tiwari. For Gauri, it’s the place where she spent her childhood summers, running around with her cousins and soaking in the mountain air. Now, she has personally redesigned the home to turn it into an exclusive retreat for travellers.

A family story dating back to 1933

The history of this home goes way back. It was originally bought in 1933 by Gauri’s great-grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. Since then, it’s been the emotional anchor for the whole family. Gauri’s mother, Savita Chibba, and her uncle Tejinder grew up with this house as their second home.

To make sure the redesign felt right, Gauri teamed up with her cousin, Rustam Tiwari. Because they both shared so many memories there, they didn’t want to turn it into a stiff, cold hotel. Their goal was to keep the “soul” of the old family house while adding all the modern comforts you’d expect from a high-end stay today.

Stepping inside: Glass, stone, and warmth

Spanning about 8,000 square feet, the villa looks like it was plucked out of a fairy tale. The most striking part is the massive glass facade. At night, the house glows like a lantern in the woods. This design lets you feel like you’re right in the middle of the forest, even when you’re sitting comfortably inside.

The interiors are all about “cozy luxury.” The living room has a large fireplace and soft couches that practically beg you to sit and chat for hours. The bedrooms are just as special—there’s an attic suite with sloped wooden ceilings and other rooms that open up directly into private gardens. One of the best spots is the dining area, which has a huge skylight so you can eat under the natural light.

Gauri Khan’s Chestnut Grove cost per night

The Chestnut Grove is definitely in the premium category, aiming at families or groups who want total privacy. If you want to book a room, prices generally fall between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per night, depending on the season. For those who want the whole place to themselves, perfect for a big family reunion, and the entire villa can be rented for around Rs 1.2 lakh per night.

Preserving the past

Rustam mentioned that Gauri was involved in every single choice, from the underfloor heating (a must for snowy winters) to the outdoor decks where you can watch the sunset. She wanted the layout to encourage people to spend time together, just like she did as a kid.

The result is a space that feels lived-in and loved. It’s a perfect mix of old-school family warmth and modern design. By opening The Chestnut Grove to the public, Gauri is giving outsiders a chance to experience her favorite childhood sanctuary while keeping her family’s legacy alive in Dalhousie.