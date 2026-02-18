Techno Gamerz recently became the first independent Asian gamer on YouTube to cross 50 million subscribers. Ujjwal Chaurasia, the man behind the page, took 3 years to build over 10 million followers, and there was no looking back. Based in New Delhi, his channel began in 2017, when he was an adolescent in school.

With a borrowed phone of his brother, Chaurasia started uploading gaming tutorials in 2017. Popularly known for his GTA V content, he has reviewed and streamed several games such as Fears to Fathom, Contra, Mario on 8-Bit, Valorant, and several simulator formats. Today, with 50 million subscribers, TechnoGamerz has over 1000 videos on a single platform.

Who is Techno Gamerz?

Born in January 2002, he hails from a middle-class family and has his own gaming empire. Simplifying the tutorials and giving his viewers an experience in Hindi, he has over 15 million subscribers on PUB-G.

Starting from a modest setup, he gained over 1000 subscribers in 4 months of starting his channel as a student of class 11. Gradually gaining confidence and experimenting with different formats, his hobby turned into his primary profession. He hit 1 lakh in 2019, and by 2020, he had already crossed 10 million.

Come the COVID-19 pandemic, his content experienced a sudden boom, and by March 2025, his channel was already 45 million subscribers strong. Across his 140 video on GTA V, they have easily crossed over 5 million views so far. His other niches include games like Minecraft, PUBG Mobile, BGMI, Garena Free Fire, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other horror titles.

One of his most viewed uploads include “Grandpa and Granny Two Hunters” with over 10 million views, “Just Draw” with 12 million views, and “BeamNG” with 13 million views.

Recognitions and awards

In 2021, YouTube ranked Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia, as one of the Top 10 Gaming Streamers globally. In 2024, he was the only Indian nominated for The Game Awards in Los Angeles. In fact, SuperGaming even launched a playable in-game character modelled after him, a rare honour for creators in the region.

His hyper-local commentary and relatable Hindi commentary instantly connect with his largely Indian audience. He still uploads one video a day and has partnered with global brands like Red Bull, Nvidia, and Asus.

He also partnered with Sez to chronicle his journey in a music video ‘Game On’ which gained 62 million views. In July 2025, he led Team Delhi AI Legends to victory at Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition, winning Rs 2.4 lakh prize money.