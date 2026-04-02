Artemis II: NASA’s Artemis moon mission has officially launched into space, the first crew to set out to orbit the Moon in 50 years. The ten-day mission puts four international astronauts into space from NASA and the CSA, including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.

In a recent post on social media, NASA shared the exquisite food and drink menu that is travelling with the crew to the moon. In a brief post, they revealed that the four-person Artemis II crew will have access to 189 unique items as they script history together.

Some of the records that they broke soon after launch are from Victor Glover, who is the first person of colour to travel to the Moon’s vicinity, while Christina Koch became the first woman to travel beyond the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

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What’s on the Artemis II menu?

Artemis II brings on board 189 unique menu items, including tortillas, quiche, beans, and more. There are also a variety of more than 10 different beverages, including coffee, green tea, mango-peach smoothie, chocolate breakfast drink, vanilla breakfast drink, lemonade, apple cider, pineapple drink, cocoa, and a strawberry breakfast drink.

Interestingly, the menu specifically mentioned a tortilla count of 58, leaving the Internet amused. “58 tortillas wouldn’t be enough for me for 10 days,” joked a user on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “Honestly, this looks better than what I feed myself on Earth.”

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The most common food items on the menu, however, include wheat flat bread, vegetable quiche, breakfast sausage, couscous with nuts, mango salad, granola with blueberries, almonds, cashews, barbecued beef brisket, broccoli au gratin, spicy green beans, macaroni & cheese, tropical fruit salad, butternut squash, and cauliflower.

“The fact that they have bacon and eggs is crazy. Space breakfast hitting different,” reacted a netizen to the menu.

In fact, they didn’t forget sweet treats, including cookies, the most popular pick, chocolate, cake, candy-coated almonds, pudding, and cobbler. With a moderately high spice tolerance level, the crew has not missed out on flavours for their outer-space meals. Some of the culinary flavourings include maple syrup, chocolate spread, peanut butter, hot sauce, spicy mustard, strawberry jam, honey, cinnamon, and almond butter.