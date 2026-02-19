Alia Bhatt fitness routine: Bollywood actor, entrepreneur, and mother of Raha, Alia Bhatt is at her fittest today. Set to return in another power-packed role after Vedang Raina’s Jigra (2025), she shared a sneak peek into her intense workout routine with Puneet Saini, her makeup artist, wellness coach Karan Sawhney, and celebrity hair artist Amit Thakur.

Calling it the ‘smile and suffer’ vlog, Sawhney conducted the workout routine for the group. He shared that they would be doing a full body strength and conditioning circuit, before taking the workout outdoors. Crushing their workout with pushups, hamstring curls and cardio, the group moved to mobility training and ab-toning moves, with weighted Russian twists.

Breaking down Alia Bhatt’s workout regime

Working out, looking fit, and a hardly visible waist, these are a few things that come with the territory of being a Bollywood actor. While some resort to GLP-1 courses today, others follow crash diets. At the same time, several seasoned artists prefer working out with weights, and others have adopted pilates. While the formula may not be one-size-fits-all, their end goal is much more glamorous than what goes behind it.

And Alia Bhatt’s workout routine was anything but. Giving her fans a real and rare glimpse into her gym routine, the group was not working out at a fancy, centrally-conditioned, false-ceiling gym. Keeping it real, the group was seen doing a circuit of clapping pushups, 15 repetitions each. The video then cuts to Alia Bhatt‘s hamstring curl routine, and nothing crushes your spirits like a heavyweight leg day in the gym.

Puneet, Alia Bhatt’s workout buddy, was seen crushing some pull-ups while another commented that the exercycle ‘felt like Krrish’. As the group burst out laughing, they then headed out to do some high-octane exercises for the abdomen.

“Oh! It’s like a picnic!” exclaimed Alia as the group continued their workout on yoga mats laid out side-by-side under the sun. In sync, Sawhney conducted a lower body and ab circuit, which included leg raises, mountain climbers, and Russian twists, as they continued to do some dumbbell squats.

Spreading a little bit of joy on the Internet, fans clamoured to the comment section. They wrote, “Alia’s like a kid, doing everything playfully,” as they recalled the ‘old Alia vibes’. “Just watched this video for the third time and I’m still laughing,” wrote another user under the post. The video ended with a quick ‘we’ll eat after this’, leaving the netizens in splits.