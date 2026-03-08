The recently released film Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, has been getting a lot of attention online since it dropped on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. While the film has received mixed reviews overall, many actors and filmmakers have praised the performances, especially Anil Kapoor’s role in the action drama.

Among those who spoke about the film are filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Shah Rukh Khan. Both shared their thoughts on social media and had good things to say about the movie and its cast.

Anurag Kashyap says the film deserved a theatrical release

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap posted about Subedaar on Instagram after watching the film. Sharing a still of Anil Kapoor from the movie, the filmmaker wrote that he felt the film should have been released in theatres.

Kashyap said the film looks like it was designed for the big screen and mentioned that it appears to have been shot using anamorphic lenses, which are usually used for large cinematic visuals. According to him, watching it in a theatre with a crowd would have been an even better experience.

He also praised director Suresh Triveni for the way he created the film’s setting. Kashyap wrote that the film presents a harsh world shaped by patriarchy and entitlement. He added that even though the story is fictional, it feels believable because of the way the characters and environment are shown.

Talking about the performances, Kashyap said Anil Kapoor carries a quiet intensity throughout the film. He also praised the supporting cast, including Faisal Malik, Mona Singh and Aditya Rawal.

He mentioned that Rawal’s character reminded him of aggressive small-town influencers often seen on social media, saying the actor made the role convincing enough to dislike the character. Kashyap also appreciated Radhika Madan, describing her performance as both fiery and vulnerable. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla was also praised for his role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor’s performance

Soon after Kashyap’s post, Shah Rukh Khan also shared his thoughts about the film on X (formerly Twitter). The actor said he enjoyed watching Subedaar and praised Anil Kapoor for his performance.

In his post, Khan wrote that Kapoor delivered a ‘restrained yet effective’ performance and said the actor’s dedication to his craft continues to inspire others in the industry.

Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2026

He also spoke about the action scenes in the film, saying they were well done and engaging.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to appreciate the rest of the cast as well. He mentioned Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik and Radhika Madan, saying each character in the film felt unique and that the actors did a great job bringing them to life.

He ended the post by congratulating director Suresh Triveni and the entire team behind the film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor will soon appear together in another project. Both actors are part of the upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

What Subedaar is about

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar tells the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier played by Anil Kapoor. After years in the army, Arjun returns home and tries to adjust to life as a civilian.

The film is set in parts of Madhya Pradesh and follows the challenges Arjun faces while dealing with corruption, social tensions and power struggles in his surroundings.

At the same time, the story also focuses on his complicated relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems begin to grow around him, Arjun finds himself once again relying on his military discipline and training to protect his family.

Even though the film has received mixed reviews, many viewers have praised the performances, particularly Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of the retired soldier at the centre of the story.