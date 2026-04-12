Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. As the spy action thriller enters its fourth weekend, the film has not only rewritten the record books but is now firmly eyeing the Rs 1700 crore worldwide gross mark.

With its fourth weekend providing a visible uptick in collections and over 4 crore tickets sold across all versions, this is already one of the most extraordinary box office runs in Indian cinema history.

A Box Office run that keeps rewriting records

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 1,691.30 crore – comprising India gross of Rs 1,279.80 crore and overseas gross of Rs 411.50 crore – across 4,14,057 shows in 25 days.

The India net collection stands at Rs 1,068.92 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film created history by becoming the first Hindi film – and the first film in any single language – ever to cross Rs 1,000 crore net in a single language at the Indian box office, achieving the milestone in 24 days.

The film’s first week alone delivered over Rs 600 crore net in Hindi, while the second week added Rs 243.25 crore net – the second-highest second-week collection in Hindi film history, behind only the original Dhurandhar’s Rs 253.25 crore.

Per Sacnilk’s all-time rankings, the film currently sits fourth among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time at Rs 1,691.30 crore worldwide – behind Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore). With Pushpa 2’s worldwide gross now within striking distance, a Rs 1,700 crore crossing is expected imminently.

The addition of Rs 411.50 crore gross from overseas collections to the total, has made it one of the strongest international runs for a Bollywood film in recent years.

Theatre occupancy

After a natural weekday dip in its fourth week, the film has shown a meaningful recovery heading into the fourth weekend. According to Sacnilk, Day 23 – the fourth Friday – saw national occupancy at 13.2% across 8,492 shows, with a net collection of approximately Rs 6.70 crore.

The fourth Saturday (Day 24) saw a noticeable jump in footfalls, with morning shows at 22.38% occupancy, afternoons at 36.38%, and evenings at 35.46%, according to Sacnilk data.

By 8:30 PM, the film had already pulled in around Rs 10.10 crore for the day, with night shows still to be added. The third Saturday had similarly performed well at 28.9% occupancy, and the film has largely followed this pattern of picking up on weekends throughout its run.

What makes these numbers more interesting is the fact that the IPL is currently on-going and this event, which is generally tough on cinema halls, seems to have had not much of an effect on the film’s run. Much of that seems to be driven by strong repeat viewership, especially across Hindi belt markets like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.