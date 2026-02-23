India’s storytelling found a proud moment on the global stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the team of the Manipuri-language film ‘Boong’ for its big win at the BAFTA Awards.

The film emerged as a standout at this year’s ceremony, taking home the Best Children and Family Film honour. Notably, ‘Boong’ was the only Indian entry at the BAFTAs this year.

Celebrating the achievement, PM Modi wrote on X, “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the debut feature has brought international recognition to regional storytelling from the Northeast. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar.

Following the Prime Minister’s message, both Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani expressed their gratitude for the recognition, calling the moment a proud milestone for the film and its journey.

A historic achievement for Manipuri cinema

The success of Boong is being hailed as a watershed moment for Indian independent cinema. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film managed to beat out high-budget Hollywood competition, including Disney’s Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

The plot of the film follows a young boy named Boong who embarks on a journey to find his missing father; hoping that by reuniting his family, his mother’s happiness will return as well

The win provided a powerful platform for director Lakshmipriya Devi, who used her acceptance speech to deliver an emotional plea for peace in her home state. She dedicated the award to the “internally displaced children” of Manipur, many of whom were involved in the film’s production. Devi remarked, “We pray that all the internally displaced children… regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again.”

By combining artistic brilliance with a message of hope and the “superpower” of forgiveness, Boong has cemented its place in history as more than just a movie, but a symbol of resilience.