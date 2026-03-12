Jimmy Kimmel on Melania: Jimmy Kimmel, who has long mocked Melania Trump and her documentary Melania, admitted he finally watched it and found a moment that almost made him feel sorry for Donald Trump. Now available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, Kimmel blasted the film during his monologue.

In one scene from the documentary, Trump calls Melania to tell her he’s won a second term, and she just casually says she hasn’t even seen the results yet. Kimmel couldn’t stop laughing at how completely unfazed she was, calling it one of the funniest conversations he’d ever watched. It was so deadpan that he even admitted it made him “feel a little bad for him.”

Going further, he compared it to Sinners, Michael B. Jordan’s multiple award-winning horror-drama, and quipped that it had been a big year for ‘vampire movies.’ Calling it a ‘vanity project,’ he also criticised the documentary’s OTT release during the ongoing US-Iran crisis.

Kimmel calls documentary ‘dreadfully dull’

During his monologue on his March 11 episode, Jimmy Kimmel said, “While some might say that it is not a great look to be plugging your vanity project while your husband’s bombing another country, Melania has never cared much about optics.”

He continued, “She can’t even pronounce optics. More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”

Jimmy Kimmel rips into the ‘funniest conversation’ between Trump and Melania

Kimmel then further went on to show a small segment of the documentary, Melania. In one of the scenes, Trump called his wife to tell her that he was returning to the White House for the second time, after winning the 2024 Presidential Elections.

The phone call, as Kimmel described, was ‘one of the funniest conversations’ he had heard. “You really should try and watch it,” Donald tells his wife in the scene, who responds: “I will see it. Yeah, I will see it on the news.” “It almost makes me feel a little bad for him. She does not care at all,” Kimmel had added.

However, Kimmel’s criticism of ‘Melania‘ is not the first occurrence. Ever since its panned release, he called the project a ‘$75 million bribe’ that ‘Amazon made for her’. Making a $7 million box office debut, Melania, according to Kimmel, set a record for the ‘biggest opening for a non-musical vanity project/brazen corporate bribe in the last 10 years.’

‘Shallow exercise in vanity’ – Internet reviews Melania

Melania, a documentary based on the two-time First Lady of the United States, scored 5 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, from critics and netizens alike. “To put that in perspective, that is 1% lower than ‘Gigli.’ The audience score for ‘Melania’ is 99% positive, which is 1% higher than ‘The Godfather.’ And I’m sure Donald J. Corleone had nothing to do with that at all,” Kimmel had said.

And the Internet agreed.

Reviewing the documentary on IMDb, some user comments read. “This documentary is, quite frankly, an exhausting display of ego that offers zero substance for the viewer,” calling it a ‘shallow existence in vanity’. ” Melania plays out like a feature-length vanity project. It is a constant “show-off” session that focuses entirely on the superficial,” the review read.

“If cinema were a form of time travel, Melania would send you straight back to the era of two-hour corporate PowerPoint presentations,” opined another user on the platform. “It’s a glossy PR reel stretched to feature length, padded with slow-motion walking shots and long stretches where absolutely nothing happens except expensive lighting reflecting off expensive shoes,” the netizen carried on.

“The Melania documentary feels less like an exploration of a person and more like a very expensive exercise in avoidance. It promises insight but delivers posture. Everything is like watching a luxury brand ad,” read another IMDb review of Melania. Several other comments echoed the sentiment, calling it a ‘cinematic void’ or a ‘boring trainwreck’. However, Melania was a MAGA hyped project, garnering high praise from the Trump supporters on X (formerly Twitter).