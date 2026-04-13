Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, fondly known as the Queen of Melody, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai. She breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, ending a remarkable career that spanned more than seven decades.

Her timeless voice formed the soundtrack of millions of lives, playing in homes, at weddings, during road trips, or in countless Bollywood films across generations.

ALSO READ How Asha Bhosle changed her singing style to build a unique identity in Indian cinema

Asha Bhosle’s final gift for fans: ‘The Shadowy Light’

In a poignant final gift to her fans, Asha Bhosle released the song “The Shadowy Light” just weeks before her passing. The track, a collaboration with British virtual band Gorillaz for their album Parvat, blended her iconic voice with a fresh, modern global sound.

Those close to her revealed that she recorded the song after a deeply calming visit to Varanasi. On Instagram, she had spoken about moksha (ultimate liberation) and expressed her desire to transform from a person into a musical note that would live on forever, a message that now reads like a graceful farewell.

‘The river in the song is like my life’

Asha didn’t see ‘The Shadowy Light’ as just another song; it was a personal story. After seeing the Ganges in Varanasi, she began to look at her life’s journey differently.

In her final post, she wrote, “The river in the song is like my life. It carries everything I’ve been through—my birth, my family, my music, and my duties.” She called music her “boatman,” the guide that helped her through every high and low. “When I reach the other side, my journey will feel complete,” she shared, showing she was at peace with the end.

Becoming part of the music

What moved fans the most was how she described what comes next. She didn’t talk about an “end,” but a transformation. “I feel I will become one of the many sounds around us,” she wrote. One line, in particular, has touched everyone today: “I would like to become a note in a song that people continue to hear for years.” For Asha, passing away wasn’t something to fear. She saw it as gaining the freedom to become part of nature and the music she loved so much.

A legacy like no other

Asha started singing as a young girl. Even though she was the younger sister of the famous Lata Mangeshkar, she created a style that was all her own.

Her experimental work with R.D. Burman changed Bollywood music forever. With over 12,000 songs to her name and honours like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, she truly was a one-of-a-kind artist.

A nation says goodbye

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from everywhere. Industrialist Anand Mahindra noted that she gave women a new way to express themselves through her bold music.

Asha Bhosle will be laid to rest in Mumbai with full state honours. While the singer is gone, her wish has come true: she has become a permanent part of the music we will hear for years to come.