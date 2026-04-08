Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya’s headliner project, Euphoria, is finally back for a new season, and fans cannot keep calm. With stars Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi serving looks for the Euphoria Season 3 world premiere, fans are curious where Zendaya’s Rue ends up, five years later.

Jumping the timeline, the Euphoria Season 3 trailer showed a shocking turn of events with Nate, played by Elordi and Cassie, played by Sweeney, who are married with a drug lord kingpin mystery in the crosshairs of the series’ overarching theme.

One of the most popular teen shows, it has cemented a cult following for its fans. From its viral soundtracks by Labrinth to its unfiltered display, Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson for HBO, with executive producers Drake, Ravi Nandan, and Kevin Turen.

When is Euphoria Season 3 releasing in India?

The Emmy-winning series, Euphoria Season 3, will make its worldwide premiere on April 12 in the US at 9 PM (ET). The season will have eight episodes with a weekly release schedule, and the finale will drop on May 31.

In India, fans can catch Euphoria Season 3 on April 15 on JioHotstar. The cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, the late Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch will reunite on screen.

Euphoria Season 3: Episode-wise release schedule

With eight episodes set for a weekly release, Euphoria Season 3 will finally be available in India on April 15. The first episode is titled ‘New Beginnings’. With no title revealed, here’s a tentative weekly release schedule for Episodes 2 through 8.

Episode 2 – April 22

Episode 3 – April 29

Episode 4 – May 6

Episode 5 – May 13

Episode 6 – May 20

Episode 7 – May 27

Episode 8 – June 3

The third and final season will see Rue (Zendaya) in Mexico, while Nate and Cassie are figuring out a suburban married life five years later. Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer explore their individual character graphs, adding drama and unforgettable moments throughout the show. New cast members Sharon Stone and Rosalia play a powerful Hollywood executive and a club dancer, respectively.