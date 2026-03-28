Dhurandhar 1 vs Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Aditya Dhar, the maker of Dhurandhar, has scripted history after delivering two consecutive Rs 1000 crore global franchises in a span of four months. After Ranveer Singh’s December release, Dhurandhar turned into an overnight wonder; the sequel became even bigger, weeks ahead of its release.

With a seemingly similar cast and background scores that climbed global charts, Dhurandhar even remained among India’s top 10, weeks after its OTT release. And its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, earlier this month, had one of the highest pre-sale revenues across Bollywood films of all time. It became India’s sixth-biggest film of all time, just short of the worldwide box office collection of regional heavyweights Pushpa 2 and Baahubali, along with Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Dhurandhar first 10-day box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar achieved a worldwide box office collection of Rs 1307 crore, including Rs 1007 crore in India and Rs 299.5 crore gross in India and overseas across 4.69 lakh shows.

It opened to Rs 28 crore in India, followed by a Rs 75 crore debut weekend. Occupancy maintained a healthy benchmark near 40 per cent. It glided through the Monday dip with ease as it remained above the Rs 20 crore mark and remained a consistent Rs 27 crore collection till the end of the first week. Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar (December 2025) wrapped up at Rs 207 crore in the first week in India.

There was a steep turnaround on the second weekend as Day 8 started with a Rs 32 crore collection, higher than its opening day and gained another Rs 112 crore over the weekend across 26,000 shows with a high occupancy rate of more than 71 per cent. After a Rs 207 crore first week, Dhurandhar had collected a total of Rs 351 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: 10-day report

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 opened to Rs 44 crore from paid previews alone, which was Rs 16 crore more than the first part’s opening day collection. Unlike a one-hit wonder, Dhurandhar 2 had an impressive track record after it debuted with Rs 102 crore on its opening day across 21,633 shows in India.

Experiencing a slight dip, it touched Rs 80 crore on Friday, and it bounced back to Rs 113 crore on its opening weekend. Dhurandhar 2 zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, which Dhurandhar took a weekend to achieve.

While the second part experienced a steady decline, the domestic box office collection, as per Sacnilk, remained above the Rs 50 crore mark. After a Rs 48.7 crore on Day 7, week 1 for Dhurandhar 2 ended at a historic Rs 624 crore feat. As compared to Aditya Dhar’s December comeback, Dhurandhar 2 was up 201 per cent after week 1 alone.

Day 8, as per trend, took a slight hit after it grossed Rs 49.7 crore, while day 9 closed at Rs 41.75 crore, with occupancy rates hovering between 32-29 per cent. Overall, the domestic collection closed at Rs 715 crore, and a Rs 286 crore overseas collection is just Rs 166 crore behind Dhurandhar’s lifetime box office collection of Rs 1307 crore. As per the latest Sacnilk data, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s worldwide collection is nearing the Rs 1200 crore mark in 10 days. It must be noted that Dhurandhar had an 80-day theatrical run, which cumulatively made it a Rs 1307 crore franchise.