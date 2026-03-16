The 98th Academy Awards were expected to be a night celebrating cinema from around the world. But for the United Kingdom, the evening carried a strange sense of absence. As the Oscars ceremony began at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, many in the industry quickly noticed something unusual: there wasn’t a single British nominee in the Best Actor or Best Actress categories.

That hasn’t happened in a long time. For the past 14 years, since 2012, at least one British performer has been in the running for the top acting prizes. From Olivia Colman’s powerful performances to Cillian Murphy’s intense screen presence, British actors have been a regular part of Oscar night. This year, though, that streak came to an end.

People in the room were already aware of the statistic, and it added a slightly awkward edge to the evening. Then host Conan O’Brien decided to address it directly.

Conan O’Brien’s joke that left the room quiet

Conan, hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row, had already set a playful tone early in the night. In a pre-recorded sketch, he appeared dressed as a character from the film Weapons and joked about being ‘the last human host’ before artificial intelligence replaces him next year.

But the moment everyone kept talking about came later. Looking out at the audience, Conan brought up the unusual situation with the acting nominations.

“It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress,” he said at the Oscars ceremony.

Then he added, in his signature dry tone: “A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.’”

For a brief second, the room went completely silent. A few gasps followed, and then the audience broke into uneasy laughter. The joke was interpreted as a pointed reference to recent headlines surrounding the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The joke also hinted at Hollywood’s complicated history with scandals of its own. Conan O’Brien’s joke became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

A different kind of Oscar Line-up

Apart from that moment, the nominations themselves reflected a change in the film industry. Instead of the usual mix of London stage veterans and British film stars, the acting categories featured a different set of names this year.

Among the men, Michael B. Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio were widely seen as the frontrunners. On the women’s side, performers like Jessie Buckley and Emma Stone drew much of the attention.

Even though British actors were missing from the lead categories, the UK still had a strong presence behind the scenes. Several British filmmakers, technicians and designers were involved in award-winning projects during the night.

Films such as Hamnet and Frankenstein picked up recognition in technical categories, showing that British talent continues to play a major role in international filmmaking, even if the acting nominations didn’t reflect it this year.

A sign of changing trends in Hollywood

The bigger question now is whether this was simply an unusual year or a sign of changing trends in Hollywood.

Many industry observers believe it’s likely just a temporary lull. A number of major British productions are already in development or filming, and several UK actors are expected to return to the awards conversation in the next couple of years.

Still, the absence was noticeable for many of us who have grown used to seeing British stars on stage.